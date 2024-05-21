Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Gives New Details on Family Area at Celebration Key

Carnival Cruise Line Gives New Details on Family Area at Celebration Key

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line gave new details on Starfish Lagoon, an area for families at their new private port on Grand Bahama opening in 2025, Celebration Key.

Celebration Key, Carnival Cruise Line's new port in The Bahamas
Celebration Key is Carnival Cruise Line’s new private port that is opening in July 2025

Celebration Key is a new private port being built specifically for Carnival cruise ships. It will open in July 2025 and have five distinct portals. One of those will be Starfish Lagoon, an area just for families.

At the entrance to Starfish Lagoon will be the Guppy Grotto.  This splash pad is a coral-reed themed water play area for small children and toddlers. 

It will have a two-foot deep wading pool, water toys, dump bucket, a nearby ice cream shop and shaded seating for parents.

Guppy Grotto, an area for small children

Floating AquaBanas will be floating cabanas that will be available to rent. They will have seating for eight guests and a solid table for drinks.

There will be 12 AquaBanas total and they will have a private bar. Also available will be traditional cabanas and daybeds.

The new AquaBanas on Celebration Key

The lagoon will have a swim-up bar so you don’t have to get out of the water to get a drink.

Next to the iconic Suncastle will be a number of hammocks so you can swing over the water and enjoy the views of the lagoon.

Starfish Lagoon will also have a beach with kayak and paddleboard rentals. There will also be loungers, umbrellas and beachside cabanas.

Beach for families on Celebration Key

A sports court will be adjacent to the Game Pavilion and have basketball, volleyball, and pickleball courts.

The sports court area on Celebration Key

The Game Pavilion will have everything from foosball, ping pong and corn hole.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said the following about this family area on Celebration Key:

“At Carnival, we carry the more children than any other cruise line, so we’ve designed Starfish Lagoon specifically for family fun. Toddlers, teens and adults alike will find their own piece of paradise whether it be racing down one of the waterslides, playing a round of pickleball or relaxing on our floating AquaBanas.”

18 Carnival cruise ships are currently scheduled to visit Celebration Key. Right now, Carnival Cruise Line has opened for bookings over 500 cruises that will visit this new port destination.

Carnival Vista will be the first cruise ship to visit Celebration Key on July 19, 2025.  The port will have a pier that can accommodate up to two of Carnival’s largest cruise ships on the same day.

A future expansion to the pier will allow up to four Carnival ships to visit Celebration Key.

Once Celebration Key opens, Carnival will begin work on Phase 2 that includes a water park.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Carnival Cruise Line
