Cruise Line Issues Stern Warning: “Stop Doing This on Our Cruise Ships”

Virgin Voyages, an adults only cruise line, has issued a stern warning to “First Mates” (travel agents) about certain activities that are happening on their cruise ships.

An email was sent out to travel agents earlier today warning them to knock it off with solicitation and rebating.

The cruise line said that they reserve the right to cancel First Mate accounts and in extreme cases, ban them from sailing on their ships.

John Diorio, Vice President of North American Sales for Virgin Voyages, signed the email listing a number of key actions happening on their ships that the cruise line is actively working on stopping.

The email reminded First Mates that solicitation while on a Virgin cruise ships is strictly prohibited. This includes leaving business cards, branded items, and flyers around cruise ships and ship terminals that promote travel agencies.

Also, some travel agents are meeting guests who are in line with the My Next Virgin Voyages team trying to get them to transfer their future bookings to them by the way of “helping them”.

Virgin also warned agents of soliciting guests in social media groups in an attempt to get them to transfer their bookings to them.

This includes sending messages in onboard social media groups asking them to purchase My Next Virgin Voyages placeholders for them.

Lastly, Virgin Voyages has a strict policy on offering part of an agent’s commission back to cruisers. This gives guests a higher perceived value than booking through any one else, including the cruise line, and is prohibited. This is also known as rebating.

The email went on to say the following about these actions taking place on their ships:

“We are actively monitoring these tactics and reserve the right to cancel your First Mate account and, in extreme cases, limit or cancel your ability to sail. We do not think the above actions are in the spirit of a good partnership or fair to your industry colleagues and we just can’t allow them to continue.”

“If you see any examples of the above, please share them with the Sales Team who will sort them out as quickly as possible. We know that no one wants this to happen to them given how hard everyone is working to grow their business.”

Virgin said that there continues to be complaints from guests, First Mates and crew members about these actions taking place.

Virgin Voyages is an adults only cruise line with three ships in their fleet. In 2025, they will welcome their fourth ship, Brilliant Lady.