Cruise Line Matching Airline & Hotel Loyalty Status for 3 Days

J. Souza
By J. Souza
Virgin Voyages
For three days only, Virgin Voyages is offering a status match for members of certain airline and hotel loyalty programs.

The adult-only cruise line is trying to attract new first-timers to its brand with a three-day push from April 24 to April 26.

During these dates travelers can book certain Virgin sailings with a travel advisor and have a status match with the programs mentioned below.

Those who qualify for status matches will be able to benefit from Virgin’s Sailing Club “Blue Extras” perks. 

Some of these perks include one specialty coffee per day, an exclusive cocktail event, one bag of laundry service, and dedicated service support, among other perks just for joining the rewards program.

Perks of the Sailing Club program can be found on Virgin’s website here.

Airline and hotel programs that qualify for this loyalty match include the following:

United MileagePlus
American Airlines AAdvantage
Delta SkyMiles
Southwest Rapid Rewards
Frontier Miles
JetBlue TrueBlue
Marriott Bonvoy
Hilton Honors
World of Hyatt
Choice Privileges
IHG One Rewards
Wyndham Rewards
Radisson Rewards
Best Western Rewards

In order to receive the status match with Virgin, travelers must submit proof of their membership with these above programs on this page.

This loyalty match offer is applicable through April 26.

