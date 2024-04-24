Cruise Line Matching Airline & Hotel Loyalty Status for 3 Days

For three days only, Virgin Voyages is offering a status match for members of certain airline and hotel loyalty programs.

The adult-only cruise line is trying to attract new first-timers to its brand with a three-day push from April 24 to April 26.

During these dates travelers can book certain Virgin sailings with a travel advisor and have a status match with the programs mentioned below.

Those who qualify for status matches will be able to benefit from Virgin’s Sailing Club “Blue Extras” perks.

Some of these perks include one specialty coffee per day, an exclusive cocktail event, one bag of laundry service, and dedicated service support, among other perks just for joining the rewards program.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Perks of the Sailing Club program can be found on Virgin’s website here.

Airline and hotel programs that qualify for this loyalty match include the following:

United MileagePlus

American Airlines AAdvantage

Delta SkyMiles

Southwest Rapid Rewards

Frontier Miles

JetBlue TrueBlue

Marriott Bonvoy

Hilton Honors

World of Hyatt

Choice Privileges

IHG One Rewards

Wyndham Rewards

Radisson Rewards

Best Western Rewards

In order to receive the status match with Virgin, travelers must submit proof of their membership with these above programs on this page.

This loyalty match offer is applicable through April 26.