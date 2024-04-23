Princess Cruises Celebrates the Christening of Sun Princess

Princess Cruises held the christening/naming ceremony for the newest ship to enter their fleet, Sun Princess.

The ceremony took place in Barcelona, Spain earlier today with award-winning actress and performer Hannah Waddingham serving as the ship’s godmother.

After she gave a traditional blessing (“I name this ship Sun Princess. May God bless her and all who sail on her.”), a giant bottle of champagne crashed against the hull of the ship officially christening the vessel.

Congratulations @PrincessCruises on the christening of your newest ship, Sun Princess. pic.twitter.com/gxPtpPxoMt — Cruise Fever (@CruiseFever) April 23, 2024

Actor and magician Michael Carbonaro was the ceremony’s emcee with “Love Boat” cast members Jill Whelan (Vicki Stubing), Ted Lange (Isaac) and Bernie Kopell (Doc) in attendance.

“As much as theatre has always rippled through my bloodstream so too has a strong, historic familial connection with the Royal Navy and all things nautical,” said Waddingham. “I have of course seen over the years the iconic godmothers who have been asked to represent these magnificent ships and looked on in awe. It is therefore such a great privilege to have been asked to act as Godmother to the Sun Princess, first of her class. I can’t quite believe it.”

John Padgett, Princess Cruises president, gave the following statement about having Waddington serve as the ship’s godmother.

“Hannah is globally admired and adored for her immense talent and determination. Those qualities coupled with her family’s deep connection and love for the sea make her the perfect godmother for our sensational new Sun Princess. We are honored that she has joined us for this pinnacle moment, and that she will remain a treasured part of the ship’s legacy forever.”

Sun Princess is the 16th ship in Princess’ fleet and their largest yet at over 177,000 gross tons. She is the first in a new Sphere class for Princess and has been in service for a little less than two months.

Sun Princess will cruise in the Mediterranean until October and then the ship moves to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida for cruises to the Caribbean for the winter season.