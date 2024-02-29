Richard Branson Gives Everyone on a Delta Flight a Free Cruise

Earlier this week, Virgin Voyages announced that they were moving one of their cruise ships to San Juan later this year for cruises to the Caribbean.



To celebrate having a ship based in Puerto Rico, Sir Richard Branson surprised everyone on a Delta flight from Atlanta to San Juan with a free cruise on Virgin. He personally boarded the flight and gave a free cruise to all SkyMiles members (Delta’s frequent flyer program) who were 18 years and older. After all, Virgin Voyages is an adults only cruise line.

The free cruise is good for the ship’s inaugural season in San Juan that will begin later this year.

Sir Richard Branson said, “The Caribbean has been my home for many years, and I’m very excited to welcome Resilient Lady as she sails from San Juan to visit the region’s most beautiful destinations. My excitement clearly couldn’t be contained, so we came up with a way to celebrate with a personal invitation and surprise for some unsuspecting guests on a Delta flight to San Juan. We’re grateful for our partners at Delta who joined in on the fun and have also been long-time venture partners of our airline, Virgin Atlantic. We look forward to showing everyone what it’s like to Set Sail the Virgin Way!”

Prior to boarding, Virgin Voyages hosted a full departure gate takeover, bringing to life elements of the cruise ship’s on-board experience to passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“When two award-winning brands come together, they create magic for their customers. Delta is thrilled to have partnered with Sir Richard Branson and Virgin Voyages for this special surprise-and-delight for our SkyMiles Members on the flight,” said Delta’s Tim Mapes. “This is one more way in which we’re adding value to the program and unlocking exclusive experiences for our Members. Stay tuned for more with Virgin Voyages.”

Resilient Lady will sail seven, eight, 10 and 11 night cruises to the Caribbean from San Juan starting in November 2024.