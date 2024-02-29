Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsVirgin VoyagesRichard Branson Gives Everyone on a Delta Flight a Free Cruise

Richard Branson Gives Everyone on a Delta Flight a Free Cruise

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Virgin Voyages
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Earlier this week, Virgin Voyages announced that they were moving one of their cruise ships to San Juan later this year for cruises to the Caribbean.
virgin voyages scarlet lady in port

To celebrate having a ship based in Puerto Rico, Sir Richard Branson surprised everyone on a Delta flight from Atlanta to San Juan with a free cruise on Virgin. He personally boarded the flight and gave a free cruise to all SkyMiles members (Delta’s frequent flyer program) who were 18 years and older. After all, Virgin Voyages is an adults only cruise line.

Delta airlines at ATL
A Delta plane at Concourse E in ATL (Hartsfield-Jackson). Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

The free cruise is good for the ship’s inaugural season in San Juan that will begin later this year.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Sir Richard Branson said, “The Caribbean has been my home for many years, and I’m very excited to welcome Resilient Lady as she sails from San Juan to visit the region’s most beautiful destinations. My excitement clearly couldn’t be contained, so we came up with a way to celebrate with a personal invitation and surprise for some unsuspecting guests on a Delta flight to San Juan. We’re grateful for our partners at Delta who joined in on the fun and have also been long-time venture partners of our airline, Virgin Atlantic. We look forward to showing everyone what it’s like to Set Sail the Virgin Way!”

Sponsored Links

Prior to boarding, Virgin Voyages hosted a full departure gate takeover, bringing to life elements of the cruise ship’s on-board experience to passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“When two award-winning brands come together, they create magic for their customers. Delta is thrilled to have partnered with Sir Richard Branson and Virgin Voyages for this special surprise-and-delight for our SkyMiles Members on the flight,” said Delta’s Tim Mapes. “This is one more way in which we’re adding value to the program and unlocking exclusive experiences for our Members. Stay tuned for more with Virgin Voyages.”

Resilient Lady will sail seven, eight, 10 and 11 night cruises to the Caribbean from San Juan starting in November 2024.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsVirgin VoyagesRichard Branson Gives Everyone on a Delta Flight a Free Cruise
Previous article
Cruise Line Cancels Cruises, Moving Ship to San Juan for Caribbean Sailings

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved