Princess Cruises Offering 35% Off Cruises, 3rd & 4th Guests Sail Free

Princess Cruise is kicking off March with new sale that is good on sailings in 2024, 2025, and 2026.



Starting on March 1 and running through March 12, 2024, Princess Cruises is offering special deals where the 3rd and 4th guests in a cabin can sail for free. The cruise line is celebrating the launch of their newest and largest ship, Sun Princess.

This newest deal from Princess Cruises includes the following:

Up to 35% off cruises

3rd and 4th guests in a cabin cruise free on select sailings

Deposits marked down to $99 per person

Approximate value of free sailing for 3rd and 4th guests varies from $99 to $6,704.

The reference promotion code for these deals are: NMS/NMP/NRM

This offer is only available to residents of North America and on new bookings.

Offer is not available on cruises that are 45 nights and longer, or sailings where final payment is required.

For complete terms and details of this deal from Princess Cruises, visit Princess.com or contact your preferred travel professional.