Princess Cruises Offering 35% Off Cruises, 3rd & 4th Guests Sail Free

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Princess Cruises
Princess Cruise is kicking off March with new sale that is good on sailings in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Starting on March 1 and running through March 12, 2024, Princess Cruises is offering special deals where the 3rd and 4th guests in a cabin can sail for free.  The cruise line is celebrating the launch of their newest and largest ship, Sun Princess.

This newest deal from Princess Cruises includes the following:

  • Up to 35% off cruises
  • 3rd and 4th guests in a cabin cruise free on select sailings
  • Deposits marked down to $99 per person
Approximate value of free sailing for 3rd and 4th guests varies from $99 to $6,704.

The reference promotion code for these deals are: NMS/NMP/NRM

This offer is only available to residents of North America and on new bookings.

Offer is not available on cruises that are 45 nights and longer, or sailings where final payment is required.

For complete terms and details of this deal from Princess Cruises, visit Princess.com or contact your preferred travel professional.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
