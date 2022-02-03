Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships That Offer Pickleball

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports and cruise lines are adding the sport to many of their cruise ships.



You can get your pickleball fix on 15 different Royal Caribbean cruise ships. Pickleball combines different elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong and can be played by two or four players at a time.

Here is a list of Royal Caribbean cruise ships that currently offer pickleball:

Adventure of the Seas

Allure of the Seas

Anthem of the Seas

Explorer of the Seas

Freedom of the Seas

Harmony of the Seas

Independence of the Seas

Jewel of the Seas

Liberty of the Seas

Mariner of the Seas

Navigator of the Seas

Oasis of the Seas

Odyssey of the Seas

Serenade of the Seas

Symphony of the Seas

Pickleball is usually played on the basketball court on cruise ships.