Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships That Offer Pickleball

By Ben Souza
Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports and cruise lines are adding the sport to many of their cruise ships.

You can get your pickleball fix on 15 different Royal Caribbean cruise ships. Pickleball combines different elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong and can be played by two or four players at a time.

Here is a list of Royal Caribbean cruise ships that currently offer pickleball:

Adventure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas
Freedom of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas
Independence of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas
Liberty of the Seas
Mariner of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas
Odyssey of the Seas
Serenade of the Seas
Symphony of the Seas

Pickleball is usually played on the basketball court on cruise ships.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s Flash Sale on Cruises Ends Tomorrow

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's four day flash sale ends tomorrow that offers up to $400 off cruises in addition to 30% off all guests. Looking into booking...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Arriving in Singapore 6 Months Early

Ben Souza -
A Royal Caribbean cruise ship will be arriving in Singapore earlier than expected and cruises out of the city will now begin on April...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery of the World's Largest Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has taken delivery of their fifth Oasis class vessel and the largest cruise ship ever built, Wonder of the Seas. After three years...
Read more

