Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships That Offer Pickleball

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports and cruise lines are adding the sport to many of their cruise ships.
You can get your pickleball fix on 15 different Royal Caribbean cruise ships. Pickleball combines different elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong and can be played by two or four players at a time.
Here is a list of Royal Caribbean cruise ships that currently offer pickleball:
Adventure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas
Freedom of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas
Independence of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas
Liberty of the Seas
Mariner of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas
Odyssey of the Seas
Serenade of the Seas
Symphony of the Seas
Pickleball is usually played on the basketball court on cruise ships.
Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)
Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now