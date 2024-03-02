Sponsored Links
Carnival Cruise Ship Delayed Due to Fog, Port Remains Closed

By Ben Souza
A Carnival cruise ship is unable to return to port this morning due to heavy fog near the Port of Mobile.

The Port of Mobile is currently closed due to fog and Carnival Cruise Line is advising guests who are booked on today’s cruise to not proceed to the cruise terminal until they receive confirmation from Carnival.

Carnival Spirit is returning from a six night cruise to the Western Caribbean and is scheduled to depart on an eight night cruise that visits Cozumel, Roatan, Costa Maya, and Belize later today.

Guests who are booked on today’s cruise can sign up to receive text alerts by texting CCL2 to CRUISE (278473).

The two updates issued by Carnival Cruise Line can be seen below.

8:00 am (CT) Update:

“The Port of Mobile remains closed. Please do not proceed to the cruise terminal until you have received our final update. We will return with another update by 10:00 AM (CT). Thank you for your cooperation.”

7:00 am (CT) Update:

“Dear Carnival Spirit Guests,

The Port of Mobile is closed to marine traffic due to dense fog, and Carnival Spirit’s arrival will be delayed. This will impact your embarkation. We will continue to monitor the weather conditions and provide you with another update by 8:00 AM (CT). Please do not proceed to the cruise terminal until you receive our final update.

Please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL2 to CRUISE (278473). Our future updates will be via text.”

Carnival Spirit has been sailing from Mobile, Alabama since October 2023. You can read a review of the ship here.

The cruise ship will continue to homeport in Mobile through the end of the month before repositioning to Seattle in April for the Alaska season.

