Cruise Line Partners With National Geographic for Unique Shore Excursions

By Ben Souza
Celestyal Cruises has announced new shore excursions that will be lead by National Geographic trained guides.

Celestyal Discovery cruise ship

These seven new “National Geographic Day Tours” will take place in Athens, Rhodes, and Dubrovnik. They are now open to book and offer an opportunity to explore the world through authentic National Geographic experiences.

The following tours are offered across all itineraries that visit Greece and Croatia.

Athens

  • The History of the Olympic Games: An in-depth tour of Olympic sites where you can meet a former Olympic athlete and view the Olympic Sports Complex.

Dubrovnik

  • Silk Production and the Tradition Behind Konvale Embroidery: A tour of Croatia’s Konvale region, where the local art form of making traditional embroider
  • The Benefits and the Flavors of Oyster Farming: Sail to an oyster farm in Mali Ston Bay and earn about the ecological benefits of oyster agriculture.
  • Dubrovnik’s Highlights Through Your Lens: A National Geographic photography guide will take you to Dubrovnik’s landmarks and hidden gems.

Rhodes

  • Uncharted Discovery: A 4×4 ride that takes you off the beaten path on this Greek island.
  • The Fascinating World of Bees: A visit to the Bee Museum of Rhodes where you can sample local honey and explore an active bee colony.
  • Blutopia – A Marine Biology Experience: Blutopia is a small family business that keeps young scientists on their home island to protect the marine environment.

Lee Haslett, Chief Commercial Officer at Celestyal, gave the following statement about these new tours:

“These unmissable new shore excursions, offered through National Geographic Tours, are the perfect addition to Celestyal’s on-shore experiences. Led by expert guides, they showcase the rich cultural and natural heritage of each destination, while also contributing to sustainable tourism practices worldwide.”

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
