Royal Caribbean Cancels Alaska Cruise After Guests Already on Ship

Royal Caribbean announced the cancellation of a cruise to Alaska on Radiance of the Seas today as the ship will require repairs that took longer than expected.

A letter was sent to guests who were already on the ship. These guests were expecting to start the voyage to Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point today from Vancouver.

The first scheduled stop to Juneau had already been canceled to allow for extra time to make the needed repairs.

But apparently more time will be needed to make sure the vessel is in working order.

“As you are aware, our teams have been vigorously working to have the Radiance of the Seas prepared to set sail on our shortened April 26, 2024 sailing,” the cruise line said in a notice sent to passengers onboard.

“Despite our best efforts, circumstances beyond our control have delayed our sailing further. As a result, we’ll regrettably have to cancel our cruise,” Royal Caribbean added.

This announcement was made after passengers had already been on the ship for two days, waiting for the vessel to be repaired while in port in Vancouver.

The ship was brought back from its previous cruise early due to propulsion issues. It was expected that the technical issues would be repaired before the ship set sail on a 5-day cruise to Alaska, which was originally 7 days in duration before the need for repair cut the trip short.

“We understand the disappointment due to this unfortunate turn of events. We truly extend our sincerest apologies for the continued unforeseen disruption to your vacation,” Royal Caribbean stated in the letter.

Every passenger on Radiance of the Seas was required to disembark the ship today as the vessel remained in port.

Royal Caribbean Offering Compensation

Royal Caribbean has promised to compensate guests for the cruise cancellation.

Passengers will receive a refund in full, which will include taxes, fees, and pre-paid onboard packages.

Also, a Future Cruise Credit valued at 100% of the original cruise fare will be issued on May 10th, 2024.

For guests who had booked flights directly through Royal Caribbean, the company will automatically reschedule flights to accommodate the cancellation.

Travelers who booked their own flights will be reimbursed for change fees up to a specified limit – $250 for domestic flights and $400 for international flights.

Royal Caribbean also noted that hotel costs up to $250 per night for two nights would be covered by the cruise line.

This would help provide ample time for passengers to make arrangements to get back home.

While delays and itinerary adjustments can happen at the last minute, this also underscores the importance of cruise travel insurance.

Flights and hotel costs are being covered by the cruise line, but some situations may require other extra costs to be paid that are a direct result of this cruise cancellation.