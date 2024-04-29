Carnival Cruise Line Adding 5,000 Palm Trees to New Port, Celebration Key

Carnival Cruise Line has purchased 5,000 Bahamian grown palm trees for their new port that is opening in The Bahamas, Celebration Key.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The palm trees are part of Phase One of Carnival’s “Plant a Tree” initiative that will beautify the cruise line’s flagship cruise port, Celebration Key.

All 5,000 palm trees were grown from seed on Grand Bahama Island with 40% of them being purchased from small-scale growers.

“The Grand Bahama community’s enthusiastic participation has been instrumental in achieving this milestone,” said Raquel Mota, Senior Port Services Manager, Carnival Corporation. “The initiative was launched in October 2023 and we have already met our target for the first phase.

“We want to congratulate and say thank you to every local grower who took part. We encourage them to keep up the good work as Carnival Corporation intends to continuing partnering with as many Grand Bahamians as possible as we move toward the opening of Celebration Key.”

Carnival is looking to purchase a total of 200,000 locally grown plants for Celebration Key.

Celebration Key is currently under construction and scheduled to open in the summer of 2025. When the port first opens, it will be able to accommodate two of Carnival’s largest ships in one day.

An extension to the pier has also been announced that will double the capacity to four ships a day.

Celebration Key will be a private destination that is only visited by Carnival cruise ships.

The port will have five portals with everything from the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean/Bahamas to an adults only area.

Carnival Vista will be the first Carnival ship to visit the port on July 19, 2025. In total, 18 different Carnival ships will visit the port on more than 500 itineraries.

These cruises are currently open for bookings.