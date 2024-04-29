Royal Caribbean Releases Video Showing Features on Next New Cruise Ship, Utopia of the Seas

Royal Caribbean has released a video showing features that will be on their next new cruise ship, Utopia of the Seas.

Utopia of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean’s sixth Oasis class cruise ship. It is scheduled to debut in July 2024 and will homeport at Port Canaveral, Florida.

The ship will be a gamechanger in that it will offer three and four night cruises to The Bahamas, something unheard of for a brand new cruise ship.

Royal Caribbean has released a new three minute video showing some of the features that will be on Utopia of the Seas. You can watch the video below.

Utopia of the Seas will have more than 20 drink/bar options, a little something for everyone.

The Pesky Parrot will be a brand new experience that is very different from anything that Royal Caribbean has done in the past. It is promising to be a laidback paradise with fruit-based cocktails, frozen drinks and surprises.

Royal Caribbean familiar favorites will also be on Utopia of the Seas including Lime & Coconut, Vue Bar and The Mason Jar.

The ship will have two casinos with 30 tables games and more than 370 slot machines.

The Attic will be a comedy club with perfect sightlines.

Boleros is getting an update and will have new drinks that have been popular on other Royal Caribbean ships.

Schooner, an old time favorite that offers singalongs and classic drinks.

Bell & Barley will be a lively English pub with a live guitarist.

Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade will offer a relaxed atmosphere to play a game or watch your favorite sports team.

Utopia of the Seas will also offer a variety of non-alcoholic cocktails for those who do not drink.

All cruises on Utopia of the Seas will visit Royal Caribbean’s award winning private island in The Bahamas, CocoCay.

Cruises on the ship will also visit Nassau. The four night cruises that depart every Monday will also have one sea day.

Utopia of the Seas will debut on July 19, 2024, a three night cruise to The Bahamas.

Utopia of the Seas will be the 28th cruise ship in Royal Caribbean’s fleet.