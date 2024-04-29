Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean Releases Video Showing Features on Next New Cruise Ship, Utopia...

Royal Caribbean Releases Video Showing Features on Next New Cruise Ship, Utopia of the Seas

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Royal Caribbean has released a video showing features that will be on their next new cruise ship, Utopia of the Seas.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Utopia of the Seas

Utopia of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean’s sixth Oasis class cruise ship. It is scheduled to debut in July 2024 and will homeport at Port Canaveral, Florida.

The ship will be a gamechanger in that it will offer three and four night cruises to The Bahamas, something unheard of for a brand new cruise ship.

Royal Caribbean has released a new three minute video showing some of the features that will be on Utopia of the Seas. You can watch the video below.

Utopia of the Seas will have more than 20 drink/bar options, a little something for everyone. 

The Pesky Parrot will be a brand new experience that is very different from anything that Royal Caribbean has done in the past. It is promising to be a laidback paradise with fruit-based cocktails, frozen drinks and surprises.

Royal Caribbean familiar favorites will also be on Utopia of the Seas including Lime & Coconut, Vue Bar and The Mason Jar.

The ship will have two casinos with 30 tables games and more than 370 slot machines.

The Attic will be a comedy club with perfect sightlines.

Boleros is getting an update and will have new drinks that have been popular on other Royal Caribbean ships.

Schooner, an old time favorite that offers singalongs and classic drinks.

Bell & Barley will be a lively English pub with a live guitarist. 

Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade will offer a relaxed atmosphere to play a game or watch your favorite sports team.

Utopia of the Seas will also offer a variety of non-alcoholic cocktails for those who do not drink. 

All cruises on Utopia of the Seas will visit Royal Caribbean’s award winning private island in The Bahamas, CocoCay.

Cruises on the ship will also visit Nassau. The four night cruises that depart every Monday will also have one sea day.

Utopia of the Seas will debut on July 19, 2024, a three night cruise to The Bahamas.

Utopia of the Seas will be the 28th cruise ship in Royal Caribbean’s fleet.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean Releases Video Showing Features on Next New Cruise Ship, Utopia...
Previous article
Carnival Cruise Line Adding 5,000 Palm Trees to New Port, Celebration Key
Next article
Carnival Passengers Give Honest Feedback on Digital Debarkation

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved