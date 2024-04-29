Carnival Passengers Give Honest Feedback on Digital Debarkation

Most cruisers see disembarkation as the worst part of a cruise. After all, after a great vacation who wants to actually leave the ship.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

But logistic issues of trying to get everyone off the ship and then to fill it back up again with new passengers have always plagued the cruise industry.

Digital Debarkation is supposed to help make this process a lot easier and a lot smoother.

Carnival Cruise Line passengers were recently asked for their honest opinion on the digital debarkation process that has been rolled out for North America cruises.

This relatively new process uses the Carnival Hub app to help streamline disembarkation day. It allows guests to choose a time of departure and how many bags will need to be transported off the ship.

Brand Ambassador John Heald took to Facebook to ask his followers, “For those that have used the digital debarkation process in the last few weeks please can you give the beards and I an update as to your thoughts on how this worked.”

Here’s a breakdown of some of the main takeaways from passenger comments:

Efficiency and Ease of Use

Many passengers praised the new digital disembarkation process for its simplicity and efficiency.

One passenger described it as “a breeze” and commended the ease and speed of the process. Another traveler shared a positive experience, stating, “Loved it! Got off the ship and in our car before 8 AM this morning.”

Another passenger praised the speed of the system as well saying, “Smoothest debark this morning ever! It is really helping. Was in line and off the ship in about 15 minutes including face scanner in passport line.”

For many cruisers the goal is to get to their vehicle or flight as soon as possible, especially for those who have an early flight that morning.

Technical Challenges

Despite the positive feedback, some passengers encountered technical challenges and confusion while using the digital disembarkation system.

One traveler complained, “Horrible process…didn’t update with any information, causing us to just sit and wait around for over 2 hours.” Another passenger expressed frustration, stating, “Couldn’t figure out what to do…App kept telling me to do the process.”

Some of the issues were based on the app’s performance, something that also can be an issue when a solid internet connection is not available.

Communication and Notification Issues

Several passengers raised concerns about communication and notification issues related to disembarkation times.

One traveler highlighted the lack of alerts, stating, “It never alerted that it was time to disembark.” Another passenger echoed similar sentiments, noting, “Our time was delayed but did not get an alert…only saw it because we opened the app.”

Accessibility and Accommodations

Accessibility and accommodations for passengers with specific needs were also a point of discussion in the comments.

While some passengers expressed confidence in the system regardless of their status, others highlighted the need for improvement. One traveler noted, “We are Diamond and need wheelchair assistance…not concerned about it.”

Another passenger expressed frustration, stating, “With the elevators all jammed pack it’s not easy for wheelchair or scooters.”

Bottom Line

Overall, the introduction of the new digital disembarkation process by Carnival Cruise Line has been met with positive feedback. The concerns brought up should be simple to fix. I always love to see a cruise line asking for feedback and then taking action on the concerns brought up.

We should continue to see changes and enhancements to the debarkation process. And with cruise ships being larger and having greater capacity than ever before it’s a greater matter of importance.

Read more: 8 biggest mistakes cruise passenger make on disembarkation day