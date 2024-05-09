World’s Busiest Cruise Port Building Another Cruise Ship Terminal

Port Canaveral, the world’s busiest cruise port, is building a new cruise ship terminal to meet the growing demand for cruises out of the port.

The new terminal at North 8 pier will be used by different cruise lines and is expected to be completed in two years. It will be able to accommodate the largest cruise ships in the world.

The new terminal will have a 3,000 car parking garage and will leverage technology so it can be used by several cruise lines.

Port Canaveral’s existing North 8 berth shares its basin with the Port’s Cruise Terminal 5 on the northside of Port Canaveral.

Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO, gave the following statement about the new terminal:

“We have cruise partners with immediate needs to locate assets in Florida and Port Canaveral is where they want to be. Our ability to efficiently bring a new cruise terminal online was key to retaining and growing this important business segment that supports many jobs and delivers high value to our regional and state economy.”

Construction on the terminal will be expedited with a planned completion date during the summer of 2026.

Micah Loyd, Chairman of the Canaveral Port Authority Board of Commissioners, said the following about the new terminal:

“A new cruise terminal and the business it will deliver builds on our Board’s commitment to the economic prosperity of our Port community. This proactive, business-oriented strategy reaffirms our commitment to ensure the State of Florida continues to prosper from cruise tourism and remains the ‘Cruise Capital of the World’.”

Port Canaveral serves more cruise passengers each year than any other port in the world.

Carnival Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line currently have ships that homeport at Port Canaveral.