Cruise Lines Roll Out New Cruise Deals for March 2024

Here is a rundown of these new cruise deals for March 2024 from different cruise lines.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the world’s finest ultra-luxury cruise lines, is offering a free two category suite upgrade up to a Penthouse Suite, and up to $500 in on board credit to spend on the ship. This offer is good on cruises that depart from May through November 2024. View Best Prices on Regent

Princess Cruises is offering up to 35% off cruise fares, deposits are marked down to $99 per person, and 3rd and 4th guests in a cabin sail for free on select cruises. This sale is good on cruises in 2024, 2025, and 2026. View Best Prices on Princess

Norwegian Cruise Line is offering 50% off all cruises, free airfare, free drink package, free specialty dining, free shore excursions, free WiFi, and more. View Best Prices on NCL

Royal Caribbean is offering “This Is All The Vacations” deal that has up to $700 off cruises, the second guest in a cabin is 60% off, and kids cruise free on select sailings. View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean

Holland America Line’s “Time of Your Life Sale” has cruises up to 40% off, free balcony upgrades, free or reduced fares for kids, and cruise deposits at 50% off. View Best Prices on Holland America

Carnival Cruise Line is offering up to 35% off cruises, deposits reduced to just $50 per person, and up to $100 in credit to spend once you are on the ship. View Best Prices on Carnival

MSC Cruises, the world’s fastest growing cruise line, is offering up to 40% off cruises, up to $400 in on board credit, and free drinks and WiFi. View Best Deals on MSC

Viking, an adults only cruise line, is offering special cruise fares, free airfare, and cruise deposits starting at just $25 per person. This deal will run through the entire month of March and end on the 31st. View Prices on Viking

Virgin Voyages has adults only cruises where the second guest in a cabin is 60% off and includes up to $400 in free drinks. This “March to the Med” sale will end on March 27. View Best Prices on Virgin

Celebrity Cruises is offering their Semi-Annual Sale that has the second guest in a stateroom 75% off and up to $200 off cruises. View Best Prices on Celebrity

