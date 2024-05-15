Cruise NewsThe 3 Longest Cruises in the World Are All With One Cruise...

The 3 Longest Cruises in the World Are All With One Cruise Line

J. Souza
By J. Souza
Cruise News
Imagine going on a cruise in January and not coming back until July.    And during that time span imagine sailing completely around the world.

This world cruise would be the trip of a lifetime for most.  But the cruise line offering this sailing is responsible for the next two longest itineraries available as well.

Oceania Cruises Vista in Antigua

A 200-day cruise is currently open for booking with Oceania Cruises on the ship Insignia

The January 5, 2025, sailing starts in Miami, heads south, likely crosses the equator, and sails eastward all the way around the world until it comes back to the East Coast of the U.S.

This is currently the longest cruise itinerary available.   

Note that there are two other alternates to this itinerary which will bring passengers back to Miami for 196 days or end in San Diego for a 180-day cruise.

And the next two longest cruises are also with Oceania Cruises on the cruise ship Vista :

  • 197-night cruise on December 20, 2025: LA to Miami
  • 180-night cruise on January 6, 2026: Miami to Miami

Oceania Cruises has positioned itself in the all-inclusive luxury cruise market.  The company’s ships are mid-sized at 30,000 to 60,000 gross tonnage, and each vessel has a high crew-to-guest ratio.

The world cruises offered by Oceania are designed for seasoned travelers who want a more in-depth cruise experience that focuses on the destinations themselves.  This is why they offer longer stays in port.

Longest 3 Cruises You Can Book

1.  200-Day Voyage on Insignia: Miami to New York

Map of world and 200-day sailing on Oceania Cruises Insignia

A Grand East-West Odyssey (January 5, 2025 – 200 nights): This epic journey, starting in Miami and concluding in New York City, boasts the title of the longest cruise currently offered. 

The itinerary promises to be a true circumnavigation, billed as a kaleidoscope journey that will visit 5 different continents.  Visits to the Amazon rainforest, grasslands of South Africa, bustling cities of Asia, and the great expanse of Australia will all be part of this 200-day sailing.

Passengers also have the option of disembarking in San Diego after 180 days for a slightly shorter adventure.

This sailing starts at $54,499 per person.   You can find out more details about this 200-day cruise and the exact itinerary on Oceania’s website here.

2.  197-Day Voyage on Vista (World Odyssey): LA to Miami

Vista: Dec 20, 2025 - 197 nights, LA to Miami Oceania Cruises

A Westward Voyage of Discovery (December 20, 2025 – 197 nights):  Setting sail from Los Angeles, Oceania’s Vista will set sail on a westward voyage culminating in Miami.  Across nearly six months, cruisers will encounter a dazzling array of destinations, with Oceania Cruises renowned for their in-depth port stays.

This sailing starts at $62,999 per person.  You can find more details about this sailing and the exact itinerary on Oceania’s website here.

3.  180-Day Voyage on Vista: Miami to Miami

Vista: Jan 6, 2026 - 180 nights Miami to Miami

(January 6, 2026 – 180 nights):  This “Around the World in 180 Days” voyage offers a roundtrip experience from Miami, perfect for those who prefer a closed-loop itinerary. 

The journey begins with a six-week exploration of South America, followed by island visits in the South Pacific. Later, the cruise navigates the coastline of the Arabian Peninsula before concluding in Europe, with potential visits to both well-known and lesser-known destinations.

This sailing starts at $57,999 per person.  You can find more details about this sailing and the exact itinerary on Oceania’s website here.

