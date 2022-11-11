Cruise Ships with Best Crew to Passenger Ratio: Major Cruise Lines Compared

Customer service is one of the most important factors of your cruise vacation. No one wants to wait in long lines at the customer service desk or walk around trying to find a crew member to help with something. The more crew members available for each passenger the smoother a cruise will be.

So, we compared the biggest cruise lines in the world and looked at the number of crew members compared to the double capacity of guests on each cruise ship.

Over 100 cruise ships were compared to see how many passengers per crew member were on each ship.

Using the number of every crew member on a ship is not a perfect metric. After all, cruise passengers only interact with certain crew members that are in public spaces on a ship. But still this figure gives an idea of the kind of service you can expect.

Sponsored Links



This list does not compare luxury cruise lines like Seaborn Cruise Line, Azamara, Viking Ocean Cruises, Regent Seven Sea Cruises, etc. These lines are in a different tier, and you can expect a passenger-crew ratio closer to 1:1.

Related: A Better Crew Makes for a Better Cruise

How did we calculate the passenger to crew ratio in this list?

To come up with the figures below we took the double-capacity of a cruise ship and divided that by the number of crew members. We then sorted the ships of each major cruise line by this ratio from worst to best in terms of more crew members per guest.

Also, a key variable that can change from trip to trip is the actual number of guests on a voyage, but using a standard double-capacity figure keeps that variable static in our calculations.

I also realize that the crew numbers can fluctuate, but I did try to get the latest numbers based on the data available.

Each cruise line is compared separately, and then an average passenger to crew ratio number is given.

Remember, the lower the number the better the ratio. So a 2.25 means there are an average of 2.25 passengers for each crew member on the ship. This may also be represented as 1:2.25.

I recently compared cruise ships by their space to guest ratio as well. This was an imperfect but interesting way to examine how crowded a ship may feel. But an even bigger factor in your cruise experience is customer service and how accessible the crew is to each guest.

Carnival Cruise Ships by Passenger to Crew Ratio





Cruise Ship Double Capacity Crew Pass/Crew Ratio Carnival Horizon 3,934 1,450 2.71 Carnival Panorama 3,934 1,450 2.71 Carnival Vista 3,934 1,450 2.71 Carnival Radiance 2,984 1,100 2.71 Carnival Sunrise 2,984 1,108 2.69 Carnival Breeze 3,690 1,386 2.66 Carnival Magic 3,690 1,386 2.66 Carnival Dream 3,646 1,369 2.66 Mardi Gras 5,282 2,000 2.64 Carnival Splendor 3,012 1,150 2.62 Carnival Sunshine 3,002 1,150 2.61 Carnival Glory 2,980 1,150 2.61 Carnival Conquest 2,980 1,150 2.59 Carnival Freedom 2,980 1,150 2.59 Carnival Liberty 2,980 1,160 2.57 Carnival Valor 2,980 1,180 2.53 Carnival Elation 2,052 900 2.28 Carnival Legend 2,124 930 2.28 Carnival Miracle 2,124 930 2.28 Carnival Pride 2,124 930 2.28 Carnival Spirit 2,124 930 2.28 Carnival Paradise 2,052 920 2.23

Average Passenger to Crew ratio on Carnival Cruise Line ships is 2.54.

Check latest price drops on Carnival Cruises here.

Sponsored Links



Royal Caribbean Ships by Passenger to Crew Ratio

Cruise Ship Double Capacity Crew Pass/Crew Ratio Liberty of the Seas 3,798 1,300 2.92 Navigator of the Seas 3,376 1,200 2.81 Anthem of the Seas 4,180 1,500 2.79 Ovation of the Seas 4,180 1,500 2.79 Quantum of the Seas 4,180 1,500 2.79 Freedom of the Seas 3,782 1,360 2.78 Vision of the Seas 2,050 742 2.76 Spectrum of the Seas 4,246 1,551 2.74 Independence of the Seas 3,634 1,360 2.67 Enchantment of the Seas 2,252 852 2.64 Explorer of the Seas 3,114 1,180 2.64 Adventure of the Seas 3,114 1,185 2.63 Mariner of the Seas 3,114 1,185 2.63 Grandeur of the Seas 1,992 760 2.62 Rhapsody of the Seas 1,998 765 2.61 Wonder of the Seas 5,734 2,204 2.6 Voyager of the Seas 3,114 1,200 2.6 Serenade of the Seas 2,146 832 2.58 Odyssey of the Seas 4,200 1,663 2.53 Brilliance of the Seas 2,142 848 2.53 Symphony of the Seas 5,518 2,200 2.51 Jewel of the Seas 2,112 842 2.51 Allure of the Seas 5,492 2,200 2.49 Oasis of the Seas 5,400 2,181 2.48 Radiance of the Seas 2,143 894 2.4 Harmony of the Seas 5,497 2,300 2.39

Average Passenger to Crew ratio on Royal Caribbean Cruises ships is 2.63.

Check latest cruise deals on Royal Caribbean cruise ships here.

Norwegian Cruise Line Ships by Passenger to Crew Ratio

Cruise Ship Double Capacity Crew Pass/Crew Ratio Norwegian Escape 4,266 1,733 2.46 Norwegian Getaway 3,963 1,646 2.41 Norwegian Breakaway 3,959 1,657 2.39 Norwegian Epic 4,100 1,724 2.38 Pride of America 2,186 927 2.36 Norwegian Bliss 4,004 1,700 2.36 Norwegian Jade 2,402 1,037 2.32 Norwegian Encore 3,998 1,735 2.30 Norwegian Star 2,348 1,031 2.28 Norwegian Dawn 2,340 1,032 2.27 Norwegian Gem 2,394 1,070 2.24 Norwegian Joy 3,804 1,700 2.24 Norwegian Spirit 2,032 912 2.23 Norwegian Sky 2,004 899 2.23 Norwegian Prima 3,099 1,388 2.23 Norwegian Pearl 2,394 1,072 2.23 Norwegian Jewel 2,376 1,100 2.16 Norwegian Sun 1,936 906 2.14

Average Passenger to Crew ratio on Norwegian Cruise Line ships is 2.29.

Check the latest cruise deals on Norwegian Cruise Line ships here.

MSC Cruise Ships by Passenger to Crew Ratio

Cruise Ship Double Capacity Crew Pass/Crew Ratio MSC Sinfonia 2,546 721 3.53 MSC Armonia 2,160 721 3 MSC Opera 2,160 721 3 MSC Seaview 4,132 1,413 2.92 MSC Preziosa 3,959 1,388 2.85 MSC Grandiosa 4,842 1,704 2.84 MSC Virtuosa 4,842 1,704 2.84 MSC Bellissima 4,500 1,595 2.82 MSC Meraviglia 4,488 1,608 2.79 MSC Seashore 4,540 1,648 2.75 MSC Seaside 4,132 1,513 2.73 MSC Lirica 1,984 752 2.64 MSC Musica 2,550 987 2.58 MSC Orchestra 2,550 987 2.58 MSC Poesia 2,550 987 2.58 MSC Magnifica 2,518 987 2.55 MSC Divina 3,502 1,388 2.52 MSC Fantasia 3,274 1,370 2.39 MSC Splendida 3,274 1,370 2.39

Average Passenger to Crew ratio on MSC Cruises ships is 2.75.

Check out the latest deals on MSC cruise ships here.

Celebrity Cruises Ships by Passenger to Crew Ratio

Cruise Ship Double Capacity Crew Pass/Crew Ratio Celebrity Reflection 3,046 1,271 2.4 Celebrity Silhouette 2,902 1,250 2.32 Celebrity Beyond 3,260 1,416 2.3 Celebrity Solstice 2,852 1,250 2.28 Celebrity Equinox 2,852 1,250 2.28 Celebrity Eclipse 2,852 1,271 2.24 Celebrity Millennium 2,218 999 2.22 Celebrity Summit 2,218 999 2.22 Celebrity Apex 2,910 1,320 2.2 Celebrity Constellation 2,184 999 2.19 Celebrity Infinity 2,170 999 2.17 Celebrity Edge 2,918 1,377 2.12

Average Passenger to Crew ratio on Celebrity Cruises ships is 2.25.

See the latest deals on Celebrity cruise ships here.

Princess Cruises Ships by Passenger to Crew Ratio

Cruise Ship Double Capacity Crew Pass/Crew Ratio Enchanted Princess 3,660 1,346 2.72 Discovery Princess 3,660 1,346 2.72 Sky Princess 3,660 1,346 2.72 Royal Princess 3,560 1,346 2.64 Regal Princess 3,560 1,346 2.64 Majestic Princess 3,560 1,346 2.64 Caribbean Princess 3,142 1,200 2.62 Crown Princess 3,080 1,200 2.56 Emerald Princess 3,080 1,200 2.56 Ruby Princess 3,080 1,200 2.56 Island Princess 2,200 900 2.44 Diamond Princess 2,670 1,100 2.43 Sapphire Princess 2,670 1,100 2.43 Grand Princess 2,600 1,150 2.26 Coral Princess 2,000 895 2.23

Average Passenger to Crew ratio on Princess Cruises ships is 2.54.

Check latest cruise deals on Princess Cruises here.

Holland America Cruise Ships by Passenger to Crew Ratio

Cruise Ship Double Capacity Crew Pass/Crew Ratio MS Koningsdam 2,650 1,036 2.56 MS Nieuw Statendam 2,666 1,053 2.53 MS Rotterdam 2,668 1,053 2.53 MS Westerdam 1,964 800 2.46 MS Oosterdam 1,964 812 2.42 MS Noordam 1,916 800 2.4 MS Zaandam 1,432 615 2.33 MS Zuiderdam 1,916 842 2.28 MS Nieuw Amsterdam 2,106 929 2.27 MS Eurodam 2,104 929 2.26 MS Volendam 1,432 647 2.21

Average Passenger to Crew ratio on Holland America Line ships is 2.39.

Check latest prices on Holland America cruises here.