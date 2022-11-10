Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean’s New Cruise Ship Terminal Offers the Fastest Embarkation

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
This week, Royal Caribbean opened their newest cruise terminal in Galveston, Texas. I had the opportunity to board a cruise ship the day the terminal opened and it was the best embarkation experience I’ve had in over 70 cruises.

Royal Caribbean’s new terminal in Galveston opened the day that Allure of the Seas began sailing out of Texas. This also marked the first time that an Oasis class ship has sailed out of Texas. I was blown away by the efficiently of this new terminal and the cruise line really has mastered the embarkation process.

Days leading up to the cruise, I used the Royal Caribbean app to check-in for my cruise. If you complete all of these steps before you arrive, it will make the check-in process the best experience you’ll have when boarding a cruise ship.

By the time I got out of my Lyft and stepped foot on Allure of the Seas, it was no more than five minutes.  I walked in the terminal, went up the escalator, and met a Royal Caribbean representative.

They scanned my SetSail sea pass on the app on my phone and doubled checked to make sure my passport info was correct.  The process took about 30-45 seconds.

I was then told to go through security where you go through a metal detector and have your bags scanned. Once through security, I walked through this waiting area that some comfortable seating but it wasn’t even needed.

It wasn’t more than a minute later that I was walking on the gangway to board the ship. It was the fastest embarkation process that I’ve experienced in more than 70 cruises that I have taken.

Well done Royal Caribbean on your newest cruise ship terminal.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
