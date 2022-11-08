Princess Cruises Announces New 360 Dining Experience

Princess Cruises has announced a new 360 dining experience that will be an epic, multi-sensory indulgence featuring destinations from all around the world.



360 is promising to be Princess Cruises’ most epic dining experience. 360: An Extraordinary Experience is now available on Discovery Princess and will soon be added to Enchanted Princess.

With the 360: An Extraordinary Experience, guests booked in suite accommodations are invited to embark on a six senses journey showcasing the spectacular hilltops of Santorini, Amalfi Coast, Barcelona and Provence. Through synchronized authentic storytelling, imagery, music, scents, cuisine and stunning visual film, guests are introduced to local ingredients, artisans, passionate purveyors, and culinary methods simultaneously mirrored with a seven-course gourmet experience including wines that emerge from the story of each destination.

“360 is a fusion of master storytelling, world-class cuisine, visual entertainment and ground-breaking technology that manifests in what can only be described as an Extraordinary Experience,” said Princess President John Padgett. “360 is a remarkable adventure that immerses our guests into the compelling cultures and flavors of the Mediterranean in a 90-minute celebration of the senses.”

With two seatings nightly, the cloaked venue accommodates 20 guests surrounded by LED walls in a circular format that places guests into featured destinations using stunning 4K cinematography.

The Mediterranean takes center stage as guests are drawn into the memories of a fellow traveler who relives her adventures and local connections made in each destination as her travel journal comes to life.

360: An Extraordinary Experience is configurable and adaptable, with the Mediterranean taking the debut spotlight. Venue personalization is enabled by the OCEAN platform, the Internet of Things platform that powers the exclusive MedallionClass on all Princess ships, and, in addition, each guest receives a unique and limited “360” Princess Medallion that is only available to guests that have participated in the Extraordinary Experience.