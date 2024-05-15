Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Coming Back to Baltimore, Port Announces

After recent announcements about Carnival bringing Carnival Pride back to Baltimore, Royal Caribbean is making plans to sail out of the port as well.

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge has led to many logistical challenges as cargo ships and cruise ships alike have used nearby ports to conduct business.

In a social media post on X, the Port of Baltimore announced that Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas will sail out of the terminal on May 25.

This would be the first cruise to sail out of the port since the bridge collapse.

The announcement read,

“Get ready…Port of Baltimore is ready to cruise once again! @RoyalCaribbean‘s Vision of the Seas will depart on May 25 for a 5-night trip from Baltimore to Bermuda! This marks the 1st cruise leaving Baltimore since the bridge incident. Baltimore is back!”

The post included a link to a schedule for ships that included Vision of the Seas, Carnival Legend, Carnival Pride, Norwegian Sun, and Norwegian Sky.

It is not clear that these dates for cruise itineraries will happen as they are listed on the schedule however, as it appears the schedule was made before the tragic events unfolded in Baltimore on March 26.

Vision of the Seas will sail to Bermuda on May 25, 2024, on a 5-night cruise that will spend two days in port before returning to Baltimore on May 30.

This announcement comes just days after a salvage crew used explosives to remove a section of the bridge. A channel was reoponed from 8pm to 6pm that had a depth of 48ft and 350 feet of horizontal clearance, according to news reports.

GCaptain.com reported the clearance that was given to Maryland Pilots who navigated the channel saying,

“The Maryland Pilots have set a 3-foot under keel clearance (UKC) requirement for all vessels and have limited transits to winds less than 15 knots. While there are no beam restrictions for RO-ROs, Con-ROs, and cruise ships, other transits will be restricted to vessels with a beam of 106 feet or less, such as container ships, freight ships, tankers, and bulk carriers.”

We will keep readers updated as Royal Caribbean or the Port of Baltimore reveal more information.