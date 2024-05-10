Carnival Could to Be Back in Baltimore Before End of May

Carnival Cruise Line is optimistic that the May 19th cruise on Carnival Pride will be able to return to Baltimore at the end of the voyage.

According to news reports, Carnival plans to be able to send cruise ships back to the Baltimore Cruise Port before the end of May.

The collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 24th, 2024 was a tragic event. In the wake of this tragedy, the city is starting to look ahead with plans to restore crucial functions like the marine port operations.

This includes the cruise industry, as it is a vital part of Baltimore’s economy. Cruise ships have not been able to return to the port since the collapse, and Carnival has been bussing passengers to and from Norfolk, Virginia for cruises.

$100 onboard credit per stateroom has helped ease the frustration for passengers inconvenience by long bus rides between ports, but at least one cruise line is announcing plans to come back to Baltimore soon.

In an update to WMAR-2 News in Baltimore, Carnival Cruise Line made the following statement:

“We informed our guests that we have been given a strong indication that cruise traffic can return to Baltimore before the end of May, and based on guidance from port officials, we are planning to embark guests on Carnival Pride’s May 19 cruise in Norfolk, Va. but expect to conclude the sailing in Baltimore.”

This essentially means the cruise on Carnival Pride would be a one-way cruise since it will have a different debarkation port than its original embarkation port.

The statement went on to say that free transportation would be provided to cruise passengers between Baltimore and Norfolk. For those driving to the port this would provide a way back to their vehicle.

“We remain in close contact with local, state, and federal officials regarding the return of our operations at the Port of Baltimore,” the statement read.

For official clearance and updates on the situation port officials are waiting for information from the Coast Guard.

Everything hinges on a critical update from Marine Safety Information Bulletin (MSIB) from the Coast Guard. This will detail the extent of the damage and when it’s safe for large ships to navigate again.

As of now, there are no changes planned for the 7-night Bahamas itinerary that includes Nassau, Princess Cays, and Freeport.

In June, Carnival Pride and Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas are on the scheduled to sail out of Baltimore, according to Cruise Mapper. No word from Royal Caribbean has yet been given on the matter.

Carnival is still waiting for confirmation, but they are hopeful that the 14-night Carnival Journeys cruise departing May 26th will be able to return to Baltimore as originally planned. They’ll provide more information closer to the departure date.