Cleanest Ships in 2024: Ranking Cruise Lines by Health Inspection Scores

How have cruise ships scored with their health inspections in 2024 so far? We examined every CDC inspection report to get an average score for each cruise line, in addition to revealing how each ship tested has scored.

Cruise ships can be tested twice each year to ensure safety and sanitation. The CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP) helps prevent and control gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses on board.

Areas of the ships that are inspected include dining areas, kitchens, swimming pools, spas, water systems, waste management, medical facilities, and cabins.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest VSP inspections, including average scores for each cruise line.

Cruise lines are listed in order of the best scores first. Cruise lines that only had one vessel inspected are listed at the bottom of the article.

Disney Cruise Lines (Average Score: 99.33)

Disney Dream (2/9/2024): 99

Disney Fantasy (1/24/2024): 100

Disney Magic (2/26/2024): 99

Norwegian Cruise Lines (Average Score: 98.5)

Norwegian Breakaway (2/25/2024): 100

Norwegian Epic (1/28/2024): 97

Norwegian Escape (1/27/2024): 100

Norwegian Gem (1/2/2024): 100

Norwegian Getaway (4/15/2024): 98

Norwegian Jade (2/18/2024): 98

Norwegian Joy (4/9/2024): 97

Norwegian Viva (2/11/2024): 93

Holland America Line (Average Score: 98.33)

Nieuw Amsterdam (3/19/2024): 99

Nieuw Statendam (3/10/2024): 99

Rotterdam (4/7/2024): 98

Celebrity Cruises (Average Score: 97.29)

Celebrity Apex (3/9/2024): 98

Celebrity Ascent (1/7/2024): 100

Celebrity Constellation (2/24/2024): 91

Celebrity Equinox (2/15/2024): 100

Celebrity Reflection (4/16/2024): 98

Celebrity Silhouette (4/4/2024): 98

Celebrity Summit (4/6/2024): 98

Royal Caribbean International (Average Score: 95.94)

Adventure of the Seas (1/23/2024): 89

Allure of the Seas (1/26/2024): 99

Anthem of the Seas (3/3/2024): 98

Enchantment of the Seas (2/17/2024): 98

Grandeur of the Seas (3/18/2024): 98

Harmony of the Seas (2/4/2024): 92

Jewel of the Seas (4/5/2024): 97

Liberty of the Seas (3/8/2024): 97

Mariner of the Seas (1/29/2024): 97

Oasis of the Seas (3/17/2024): 94

Odyssey of the Seas (3/30/2024): 99

Radiance of the Seas (3/28/2024): 98

Wonder Of The Seas (4/17/2024): 99

Princess Cruises (Average Score: 92.2)

Caribbean Princess (3/20/2024): 86

Crown Princess (2/4/2024): 96

Emerald Princess (2/21/2024): 94

Enchanted Princess (3/7/2024): 96

Ruby Princess (1/9/2024): 95

Sky Princess (1/27/2024): 95

Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc. (Average Score: 92.08)

Carnival Breeze (3/21/2024): 86

Carnival Conquest (3/15/2024): 95

Carnival Elation (3/14/2024): 89

Carnival Miracle (4/21/2024): 88

Carnival Paradise (2/19/2024): 94

Carnival Radiance (4/22/2024): 93

Carnival Sunrise (1/4/2024): 98

Carnival Sunshine (4/18/2024): 94

Carnival Valor (2/24/2024): 90

Other Cruise Lines

Crystal Serenity (Crystal Cruises) (2/3/2024): 89

Evrima (Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection) (2/9/2024): 86

Explora I (Explora Journeys) (1/25/2024): 100

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise (Margaritaville at Sea) (5/1/2024): 83

Seven Seas Grandeur (Regent Seven Seas Cruises) (2/27/2024): 96

Silver Dawn (Silversea Cruises) (2/17/2024): 98

Valiant Lady (Virgin Voyages) (2/10/2024): 95

Viking Polaris (Viking) (4/2/2024): 100

MSC Seascape (MSC Cruises) (3/16/2024): 98

This article will be updated occasionally to keep up with the latest health inspection scores for the year.

Also note that if a cruise ship sails away from the United States for a long period of time you may not see any health inspection reports. But when the ship comes back to a U.S. port it may be subject to an inspection.

You can check out inspection reports in more detail, including why the ship may have failed an inspection, by checking out the CDC’s inspection results.