Cruise That Never Ends Will Now Depart on May 30

Villa Vie Residences has announced that their first cruise ship, Villa Vie Odyssey, will now depart on May 30, 2024, 15 days later than originally scheduled. Once in service, the ship will sail around the world every three and a half years with villas you can purchase and live in.

Villa Vie Residences has secured financing so the ship they bought from Fred Olsen Cruise Lines can now be transformed in dry dock. It is promising to be one of the most unique cruise ships in the world offering passengers an opportunity to own their own cabin.

The dry dock is expected to take three weeks with the new cruise line’s maiden voyage departing from Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 30, 2024.

The ship will sail continual world cruises every three and a half years. It will visit 425 ports in 147 countries during each world cruise.

For those who want a shorter option and don’t want to purchase a villa, you can buy shorter segments of the cruise that will range from 35 to 120 days.

Mikael Petterson, Chief Executive Officer of Villa Vie Residences, gave the following statement:

“We are excited about our latest accomplishments and our upcoming launch of Villa Vie Odyssey and the enhancements we are making to ensure an exceptional experience for all our residents. The delay in departure is a necessary operational adjustment aimed at upholding the highest standards of service and safety.”

The cruise line has set up a dedicated hotline to assist residents. They will also cover all change fees due to the delayed departure date.

Residents will also have the opportunity to take a ship tour of Odyssey to see the amenities offered onboard before the first sailing.

Kathy Villalba, Chief Operating Officer of Villa Vie Residences, said that 80% of the cabins on the ship have been sold. She said:

“Our team is committed to providing personalized assistance and ensuring that our residents have a seamless and enjoyable experience with Villa Vie Residences. Excitement over our upcoming cruise is growing – with over 80% of our available cabins sold – and continues to increase everyday as we near our departure.”