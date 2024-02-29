Cruise Line Cancels Cruises, Moving Ship to San Juan for Caribbean Sailings

Virgin Voyages, an adults only cruise line, has announced that they have canceled the late 2024/early 2025 cruises on one of their ships due to potential escalations in the Red Sea.

Virgin has canceled cruises on Resilient Lady that depart after October 20, 2024. The cruise ship will now finish its season in Europe and then head to Puerto Rico where the vessel will sail cruises to the Caribbean.

The cruise line has canceled the late 2024 and early 2025 repositioning cruises between Europe and Australia and a second season in Australian waters. Guests who were booked on one of the canceled cruises can rebook on another Virgin cruise or opt for a full refund.

When Resilient Lady completes the European season on October 20, 2024, the ship will head to San Juan, Puerto Rico and offer 7, 8, 10, and 11 night cruises to the Caribbean and South America. The ship will visit ports in St. Maarten, Colombia, Dominica, and St. Vincent to name a few.

The cruise line is currently putting the final touches on the Transatlantic cruise to San Juan that will visit Catania, Casablanca, and Tenerife.

The cruise line gave the following statement about the cruises that they decided to cancel for the safety of their guests and crew members:

“These adjustments are happening now in order to minimize potential future disruption to our passengers’ holiday plans knowing there is a high likelihood that changes would need to happen in the future.

Our customers and travel agent partners asked us to ensure we give them as much time as possible to make alternative plans. We appreciate the time and energy that goes into planning a holiday, and we are focused on your safety as well as giving you certainty.

We are currently working through options to return to Australia and the Asia Pacific region once regional repositioning opportunities become more tenable.

We will share updates on future itineraries across the fleet as soon as possible, and in the event that we return for the 25’ season, existing booked Sailors will have priority to move onto these sailings.

In the meantime, we know how much Aussie and New Zealand tourists enjoy visiting Europe and with two ships taking in standout destinations from our home ports in Barcelona (Spain), Athens (Greece) and Portsmouth (UK) we look forward to welcoming sailors to Europe so they can experience it the Virgin way.”

Virgin Voyages is an adults only cruise line with three ships in service. Their cruise fares includes all dining options, gratuities, WiFi, and basic beverages.

They will be adding a fourth ship, Brilliant Lady, to their fleet in the near future.