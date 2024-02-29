World’s Newest Cruise Ship, Sun Princess, Departs on Maiden Voyage

The world’s newest cruise ship, Sun Princess, departed on its maiden voyage, a 10 night cruise in the Mediterranean. It’s also the largest cruise ship ever built in Italy.

Sun Princess is the first ship in a brand new class of cruise ships for Princess Cruises. The class is the largest in the cruise line’s fleet over 177,000 gross tons. The ship can carry 4,300 guests and ushers in a new era for the cruise line that is known as The Love Boat. The ship has more than 1,500 cabins with a balcony.

This 10 day inaugural cruise departed from Civitavecchia (Rome) and will visit Naples, Santorini, Kusadasi, Athens, Sicily, and Palma De Mallorca before ending in Barcelona.

“This is an historic day as our new Sun Princess sets sail on her inaugural voyage, and our guests get to experience our sensational, next-level, Love Boat firsthand,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “The ship is a magnificent showcase of advanced design, technology and craftsmanship, with elevated spaces and experiences all focused on taking the Princess vacation experience to a new level.”

Sun Princess has 30 dining and drink venues and has partnered with an unprecedented number of celebrity collaborators.

Some of the unique venues on Sun Princess include:

Spellbound by The Magic Castle

Kai Sushi by Makoto

Love by Britto

The Butcher’s Block by Dario

The Catch by Rudi

Good Spirits at Sea with Rob Floyd

“The Sun Princess is absolutely gorgeous and guests are going to love her. The architecture is unbelievable and the amenities on board are next level, especially the glass dome at the front of the ship which is incredibly stunning,” said Monika Best, of Nova Scotia, Canada, the most travelled guest on the inaugural voyage who is sailing for the 141st time aboard a Princess ship. “Princess is evolving and looking more toward families and generational cruises, which I think is absolutely wonderful because more and more families are cruising together.”

The ship is the first in Princess’ fleet that is powered by LNG and also features energy recovery systems for eco-conscious cruising.

After a season of sailing in the Mediterranean, Sun Princess will cross the Atlantic to homeport at Port Everglades. Once in Fort Lauderdale, the ship will offer week long cruises to the Caribbean for the winter 2024-2025 season.