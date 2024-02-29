Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean Announces Short Cruises in 2025-2026 on 10 Ships

Royal Caribbean Announces Short Cruises in 2025-2026 on 10 Ships

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has opened for bookings new short cruises in 2025-2026 that will visit the Caribbean, The Bahamas, and Mexico. This includes ten of the cruise line’s ships.

Royal Caribbean will offer three to six night cruises on ten ships from six different U.S. homeports in 2025-2026. Here is a rundown of these new cruises that are now open to bookings to the general public.

PortMiami

Wonder of the Seas will make its Miami debut sailing three and four night cruises to The Bahamas. The cruises will visit Nassau and Royal Caribbean’s insanely popular private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Freedom of the Seas will sail three, four, and five night cruises from Miami. The three and four night cruises will visit The Bahamas while longer cruises will add stops in the Caribbean.

Port Everglades

Liberty of the Seas will sail three and four night cruises to The Bahamas from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The cruises will visit Nassau and CocoCay.

Jewel of the Seas will sail from Ft. Lauderdale for the first time since 2011 offering three and four night cruises to The Bahamas.

Port Canaveral

Utopia of the Seas will continue to sail three and four night cruises to The Bahamas from Port Canaveral. The cruise ship is scheduled to debut this summer.

Wonder of the Seas will sail to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral between April 2025 through August 2025. Ports that these cruises will visit include St. Thomas, Cozumel, Roatan, and St. Maarten.

Explorer of the Seas will sail four and five night cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas. Port stops include Labadee, CocoCay, Cozumel, and Puerto Plata.

Tampa

Enchantment of the Seas will be back in Tampa for the entire year offering four and five night cruises to the Western Caribbean and The Bahamas.

Los Angeles

Quantum of the Seas will sail a series of three to six night cruises to Mexico from Los Angeles.  The ship will visit Ensenada and overnight in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Navigator of the Seas will offer three to seven night cruises to the Mexican Riviera.  The shorter cruises will visit Ensenada and Catalina Island while the longer ones will add port stops in Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán.  Many cruises will also visit Cabo.

Galveston

Mariner of the Seas will sail four and five night cruises from Galveston to the Western Caribbean. The ship will visit Costa Maya, Cozumel, and Roatan.

All of these cruises opened for bookings to the general public on February 29, 2024.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
