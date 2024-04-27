Royal Caribbean Teams Up With Hard Rock for Reciprocal Perks

Royal Caribbean Group has teamed up with Hard Rock International, Seminole Gaming to provide reciprocal perks at Hard Rock locations and Royal Caribbean/Celebrity cruise ships.

This new partnership offers rewards and savings through Royal Caribbean’s Club Royale, Celebrity Cruises’ Blue Chip Club, and Unity by Hard Rock.

Cruisers who are members of the casino programs on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity cruise ships will receive special perks when visiting a Hard Rock location. This includes discounts and perks at participating Hard Rock locations.

Premium tier members are eligible for annual complimentary stays at select Hard Rock hotels.

Unity Hard Rock loyalty members can receive discounts on cruises on both Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises. Top tier members will also receive a free annual cruise on select ships and itineraries.

Jeff Hook, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Seminole Hard Rock Support Services, gave the following statement:

“Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming are thrilled to help our valued guests and team members bring their love of entertainment, traveling, dining and gaming to the high seas through this incredible ‘no limits’ partnership with our South Florida neighbors at Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises.”

“Whether extending their cruise vacation at one of our port-adjacent properties, visiting one of the participating Hard Rock Hotel and Cafe locations worldwide or enjoying the cruise lines’ ships sailing around the world, travelers will have new ways to enjoy the best of what Hard Rock, Seminole Casinos and Royal Caribbean and Celebrity have to offer.”

The starting date for this new partnership is being finalized. Unity by Hard Rock members, Royal Caribbean Club Royal members, and Celebrity Cruises Blue Chip members will receive an email in the upcoming weeks with more details.

The benefits will be available worldwide, and not just in the U.S.

Jesse Hopfinger, Senior Vice President, Onboard Revenue, Royal Caribbean International, said the following about this new partnership:

“Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming are the perfect partners for Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises. This partnership expands the ways our guests can enjoy their vacations and experience entertainment, dining and gaming from ship to shore.”

“We are also excited to welcome Hard Rock fans to make memories with us on amazing vacations that serve up everything they could want and more while visiting beautiful destinations around the world, including our award-winning private island – Perfect Day at CocoCay – in The Bahamas.”