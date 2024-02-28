4 Cruise Lines Resume Shore Excursions to Island in The Bahamas

Four cruise lines, Carnival Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Holland America Line have resumed visits to Blue Lagoon Island in The Bahamas.

Blue Lagoon Island, a premier tourism destination in The Bahamas, can be visited when cruise ships visit Nassau, Bahamas. It is know for its pristine beaches, clear blue water, and exciting activities.

Visitors can relax on the beach, interact with marine animals, enjoy lunch and tropical drinks, shop, or unwind in paradise. Blue Lagoon Island is committed to the safety and well-being of its guests. It has further enhanced its safety policies, procedures, and staff training and certifications, which exceed industry standards.

“We are pleased to welcome our cruise partners back to Blue Lagoon Island,” said Robert Meister, Managing Director of Blue Lagoon Island. “Cruise visitors to Nassau will have the opportunity to enjoy our private beaches and calm lagoon, adding an unforgettable experience to their itinerary and creating lasting memories.”

Blue Lagoon Island offers a little of something for everyone. Even though it is family friendly, there are also adults only areas.

Blue Lagoon Island also provides training to and collaborates with local, regional, and international organizations and schools regarding marine education, nature conservancy, marine conservation programs, and beach, waterway, and ocean cleanup.

The island offers encounters with native dolphins, stingrays, nurse sharks and sea lions, among many educational activities, including eco-nature walking tours that feature beautiful beaches, native flora and fauna