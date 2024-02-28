Princess Cruises Announces Price for Newest Extraordinary Experience

Princess Cruises’ newest cruise ship, Sun Princess, will finally debut today and it will have the cruise line’s second Extraordinary Experience.



Extraordinary Experiences on Princess cruise ships are unique experiences that are not found on any other ships in the world. This newest experience, Spellbound by Magic Castle, will be offered three times per night and cost $149 per person.

The evening starts with a shared dinner in the Horizons Dining Room before you are escorted to the secluded Spellbound Bar for a evening of drinks and magic.

Magic Castle sponsored magicians will perform feats of illusion in the different rooms of Spellbound.

Each night of the cruise, there will be three different times slots to choose from: 5 pm, 7 pm, and 9 pm. The cost will be $149 per person and there is limited availability for each time slot.

Magic Castle is a private club in Hollywood for magicians and magic enthusiasts. Many celebrities have performed here including Neil Patrick Harris, Johnny Carson, Steve Martin, and Michael Carbonoro. This is the first time that they have partnered with a cruise line.

Princess Cruises is bringing the magic of Magic Castle to Sun Princess in what is promising to be one of the most unique experiences you can have on a cruise. Advanced bookings will be required.

Princess Cruises’ first Extraordinary Experience, 360: An Extraordinary Experience, has been on a hit on Discovery Princess and Enchanted Princess.

Sun Princess is the largest cruise ship in Princess’ fleet at more than 175,000 gross tons. It is the first of two Sphere class ship from the cruise line and will sail her maiden season in the Mediterranean.

After a season in Europe, the cruise ship will head to Florida and begin to offer Caribbean cruises from Port Everglades in the fall.

Cruise Fever will be sailing on Sun Princess in two weeks so stay tuned as we bring you everything that this new cruise ship has to offer.