Royal Caribbean Announces Cancellation of All Cruise Stops to Private Island

Royal Caribbean has just announced that all cruise stops at its own private resort area in Labadee, Haiti will be suspended through the month of May.

The cruise line had paused scheduled visits to the port after unrest and rising tension in Haiti became a greater security concern in March.

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson stated, “We have suspended all visits to Labadee fleetwide through May 2024, and we continue to monitor the situation with our Global Security and Intelligence team.”

The following ships with the cruise line will be impacted by this decision as they were all scheduled to call on Labadee in May:

Allure of the Seas

Adventure of the Seas

Wonder of the Seas

Symphony of the Seas

Cruise passengers with bookings on these ships next month will be sent to various ports of call as part of the itinerary change or may just have an extra sea day. Another port of call may include Perfect Day at CocoCay, but clarification on these changes has not yet been made.

We will update this article as changes are announced by the cruise line.

Initially, Royal Caribbean continued allowing cruise traffic to the private island in March, citing that the port remained safe. The port area is in a more exclusive part of the country and kept safe by its own security enforcement.

But as security around the country began to unravel it became a greater concern to cruise visitors and the decision was made to temporarily pause visits to the region.

Haiti is currently under a “Do not travel” advisory by the U.S. State Department. Security concerns listed include kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure.

