Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean Announces Cancellation of All Cruise Stops to Private Island

Royal Caribbean Announces Cancellation of All Cruise Stops to Private Island

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Royal Caribbean
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Royal Caribbean has just announced that all cruise stops at its own private resort area in Labadee, Haiti will be suspended through the month of May.

Labadee Haiti cruise port Royal Caribbean

The cruise line had paused scheduled visits to the port after unrest and rising tension in Haiti became a greater security concern in March.

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson stated, “We have suspended all visits to Labadee fleetwide through May 2024, and we continue to monitor the situation with our Global Security and Intelligence team.”

The following ships with the cruise line will be impacted by this decision as they were all scheduled to call on Labadee in May:

  • Allure of the Seas
  • Adventure of the Seas
  • Wonder of the Seas
  • Symphony of the Seas

Cruise passengers with bookings on these ships next month will be sent to various ports of call as part of the itinerary change or may just have an extra sea day.  Another port of call may include Perfect Day at CocoCay, but clarification on these changes has not yet been made.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

We will update this article as changes are announced by the cruise line.

Initially, Royal Caribbean continued allowing cruise traffic to the private island in March, citing that the port remained safe.   The port area is in a more exclusive part of the country and kept safe by its own security enforcement.

But as security around the country began to unravel it became a greater concern to cruise visitors and the decision was made to temporarily pause visits to the region.

Haiti is currently under a “Do not travel” advisory by the U.S. State Department.  Security concerns listed include kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure.

Read more:  8 reasons your cruise ship may change its itinerary

 

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on dozens of cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 9 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean Announces Cancellation of All Cruise Stops to Private Island
Previous article
Princess Cruises Cancels First Nine Sailings on New Ship, Star Princess

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved