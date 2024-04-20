Cruise Line Lets You Cruise Standby From 8 Homeports for $49 per Day

Did you know that a cruise line has a standby program where you can cruise for just $49 per day per person? Here is how it works.

Holland America Line, one of nine cruise lines owned by Carnival Corporation, is offering a standby program from eight different homeports in 2024.

This standby program allows you to just for just $49 per day, per person with no double occupancy fares for solo cruisers in single occupancy rooms. It’s available at the following eight homeports:

Seattle

Vancouver

Whittier

San Diego

Ft. Lauderdale

Boston

Montreal

Quebec

These cruises visit Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, Canada, New England, and transatlantic sailings.

You can add yourself to the standby list by calling Holland America Line at (877) 724-5425. If a cruise still has standby space, you will be required to make a full payment for the cruise that equals to $49 per day, per person.

The cruise line reviews standby lists anywhere from two to seven days before embarkation. If you are cleared, you will received confirmation from the cruise line to pack your bags.

You will always know at least 48 hours if you’re been cleared to cruise standby.

If there are no open cabins by the time they come to your name on the list, you will receive a full refund in four to six weeks.

Priority is based on when you joined the standby list. The first ones to join will receive the first open cabins.

Your cabin will be an inside, ocean view, or balcony. The cruise line chooses for you and you are not allowed to choose the exact cabin type. So it’s best to go in expecting an inside and then be pleasantly surprised if you get a balcony.

Third and fourth guests in a cabin can sail for free, they just have to pay for taxes and port fees.

You can see a complete list of cruises in 2024 that are eligible for standby rates on HollandAmerica.com.

If you live near one of these eight homeports and have a flexible schedule, then this standby program is a great way to cruise for less.