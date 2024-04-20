Cruise NewsHolland America LineCruise Line Lets You Cruise Standby From 8 Homeports for $49 per...

Cruise Line Lets You Cruise Standby From 8 Homeports for $49 per Day

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Holland America Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Did you know that a cruise line has a standby program where you can cruise for just $49 per day per person?  Here is how it works.

Two Holland American Cruise ships in port in Vancouver

Holland America Line, one of nine cruise lines owned by Carnival Corporation, is offering a standby program from eight different homeports in 2024. 

This standby program allows you to just for just $49 per day, per person with no double occupancy fares for solo cruisers in single occupancy rooms.  It’s available at the following eight homeports:

  • Seattle
  • Vancouver
  • Whittier
  • San Diego
  • Ft. Lauderdale
  • Boston
  • Montreal
  • Quebec

These cruises visit Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, Canada, New England, and transatlantic sailings.

You can add yourself to the standby list by calling Holland America Line at (877) 724-5425. If a cruise still has standby space, you will be required to make a full payment for the cruise that equals to $49 per day, per person.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The cruise line reviews standby lists anywhere from two to seven days before embarkation. If you are cleared, you will received confirmation from the cruise line to pack your bags.

You will always know at least 48 hours if you’re been cleared to cruise standby.

If there are no open cabins by the time they come to your name on the list, you will receive a full refund in four to six weeks.

Priority is based on when you joined the standby list. The first ones to join will receive the first open cabins.

Your cabin will be an inside, ocean view, or balcony. The cruise line chooses for you and you are not allowed to choose the exact cabin type. So it’s best to go in expecting an inside and then be pleasantly surprised if you get a balcony.

Third and fourth guests in a cabin can sail for free, they just have to pay for taxes and port fees.

You can see a complete list of cruises in 2024 that are eligible for standby rates on HollandAmerica.com.

If you live near one of these eight homeports and have a flexible schedule, then this standby program is a great way to cruise for less.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsHolland America LineCruise Line Lets You Cruise Standby From 8 Homeports for $49 per...
Previous article
5 Favorite Caribbean Cruise Ports (And 5 Least Favorite)

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved