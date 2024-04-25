Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean Breaks Ground on First Royal Beach Club

Royal Caribbean Breaks Ground on First Royal Beach Club

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has officially started construction on their first Royal Beach Club that will be located in Nassau, Bahamas.

Artist rendering of the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in Nassau.

The Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is scheduled to open in 2025 and will be located in Nassau on Paradise Island between the iconic lighthouse and Atlantis Resort.

Royal Caribbean cruisers visiting Nassau will be able to take a short ferry ride from the cruise port right to the Royal Beach Club. When cruisers return, they will be dropped off near the Straw Market in downtown Nassau.

It is expected to have an average of 2,000 guests a day visit the club.

The beach club will be 17 acres in size and offer a new beach experience at one of the world’s most visited cruise ports.

The club will have three swimming pools, two beaches, swim-up bars, private cabanas, and places to get food and drinks.

Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group, gave the following statement about breaking ground for the cruise line’s first Royal Beach Club:

“Marking more than the beginning of the construction process, today’s groundbreaking event symbolizes partnership, momentum and continued economic development for so many Bahamian entrepreneurs and the entire community. We are grateful to our partners for their support, especially the Bahamian government, who stand with us here today in celebration of what is to come.”

*Photo from left to right: Phylicia Woods-Hanna, director of investments of The Bahamas; Jay Schneider, Chief Product Innovation Officer, Royal Caribbean International; Dr. Michael Darville, minister of health and wellness of The Bahamas; Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group; Philip Davis, prime minister of The Bahamas; Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International; I. Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, investments and aviation of The Bahamas; JoBeth Coleby-Davis, minister of energy and transport of The Bahamas; Philip Simon Jr., president and general manager, Royal Beach Club and Royal Caribbean International Bahamas; and Russell Benford, vice president of government relations – Americas, Royal Caribbean Group.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International, said:

“As we break ground on Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, together with the government and the people of The Bahamas, we are celebrating what partnership and innovation can achieve. This will be yet one more reason, in Nassau’s bright future, to experience a destination we have visited since the very beginning of Royal Caribbean more than 50 years ago.”

“The beauty and charm of the island are why we chose to debut the Royal Beach Club Collection in Nassau, and with the collaboration and support of local entrepreneurs and the wider community, we know that what we create will far exceed everything we imagined.”

Artist rendering of the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island

Royal Caribbean is also building a Royal Beach Club in Cozumel that is expected to open in 2026.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean Breaks Ground on First Royal Beach Club
