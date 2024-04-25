Royal Caribbean Breaks Ground on First Royal Beach Club

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has officially started construction on their first Royal Beach Club that will be located in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is scheduled to open in 2025 and will be located in Nassau on Paradise Island between the iconic lighthouse and Atlantis Resort.

Royal Caribbean cruisers visiting Nassau will be able to take a short ferry ride from the cruise port right to the Royal Beach Club. When cruisers return, they will be dropped off near the Straw Market in downtown Nassau.

It is expected to have an average of 2,000 guests a day visit the club.

The beach club will be 17 acres in size and offer a new beach experience at one of the world’s most visited cruise ports.

The club will have three swimming pools, two beaches, swim-up bars, private cabanas, and places to get food and drinks.

Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group, gave the following statement about breaking ground for the cruise line’s first Royal Beach Club:

“Marking more than the beginning of the construction process, today’s groundbreaking event symbolizes partnership, momentum and continued economic development for so many Bahamian entrepreneurs and the entire community. We are grateful to our partners for their support, especially the Bahamian government, who stand with us here today in celebration of what is to come.”

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International, said:

“As we break ground on Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, together with the government and the people of The Bahamas, we are celebrating what partnership and innovation can achieve. This will be yet one more reason, in Nassau’s bright future, to experience a destination we have visited since the very beginning of Royal Caribbean more than 50 years ago.”

“The beauty and charm of the island are why we chose to debut the Royal Beach Club Collection in Nassau, and with the collaboration and support of local entrepreneurs and the wider community, we know that what we create will far exceed everything we imagined.”

Royal Caribbean is also building a Royal Beach Club in Cozumel that is expected to open in 2026.