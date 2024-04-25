Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise LineNorwegian's Next New Cruise Ship Floats for the First Time

Norwegian's Next New Cruise Ship Floats for the First Time

Norwegian Aqua, the next new ship from Norwegian Cruise Line, touched water for the first time when the ship was floated out at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy. 

Norwegian Aqua reached a construction milestone when the ship was floated out for the first time.

After this latest construction milestone for Norwegian Aqua, the ship now moves to the final stage of construction. Once the interior of the vessel is completed, Norwegian Aqua will officially debut in April 2025.

Norwegian Aqua is the first Prima Plus class ship from NCL. It will be 10% larger than the first two Prima class ships and come in at 156,300 gross tons in size.

The ship will have the Aqua Slidecoaster, the world’s first hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide. The sports complex, Glow Court, will have an LED floor.

The ship will also have the most expansive outdoor promenade in the fleet and NCL’s first three bedroom Duplex Haven Suites.

David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“We are excited to celebrate another milestone with our partners at Fincantieri, who are integral to the Prima Class journey and supporting us in evolving the amazing experience we design and deliver for our guests.”

“Building upon the guest-favorite features of the award-winning vessels of this class, the 10% increase in space provides us with more flexibility to deliver more offerings and more beautifully designed venues for our guests to relax and explore on board Norwegian Aqua.”

Norwegian Aqua is scheduled to debut in April 2025 and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

The ship will spend the first year in service offering cruises from Port Canaveral, New York City, and Miami.

