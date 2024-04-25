Five New Updates From Princess Cruises That Include a New VIP Area

Princess Cruises celebrated the christening of their newest ship this week, Sun Princess. Before the ceremony, Princess held a briefing for members of the media and they gave several new updates and features that are coming to their ships.

These updates include:

A new VIP, ‘ship within a ship’, area on their newest ship

Star Princess will sail to Alaska in 2026

New Specialty Restaurant Opening

Park19 Update

Pitbull, Jason Aldean, Britto Partnerships

Here is a look at these five new updates coming to Princess Cruises.

Princess’ First Ship Within A Ship Concept

For the first time ever, Princess Cruises will offer a ‘ship within a ship’ concept on their newest class of ships that is called the Sanctuary Collection.

The Sanctuary on Sun Princess will no longer be available to book by everyone once the cruise line rolls out this new concept. It will become a private VIP area just for guests who book a Sanctuary Collection cabin.

The Sanctuary Collection will be offered on Sun Princess and Star Princess. It will debut on Sun Princess starting on October 14, 2024 and on Star Princess when the ship debuts in 2025.

Guests who book a Sanctuary Collection cabin will receive the following perks:

Private access to the Sanctuary Club

Premier Beverage Package

Unlimited WiFi for four devices

Daily gratuities

Private restaurant just for Sanctuary Collection cabins

Two nights of specialty dining

Unlimited prix fixe meals at any casual dining location

Free OceanNow delivery service

Complimentary room service

Reserved seating in the theater

Unlimited digital photos

And more

The Sanctuary Collection on Sun Princess includes 80 Signature Collection suites, 123 Mini Suites, and 12 Premium Deluxe Balcony cabins.

For guests who already booked one of these cabins that sail on or after October 14, 2024, they will receive the extra perks for free.

The Sanctuary Collection will only be available on Sun Princess and Star Princess. On every other Princess ship, the Sanctuary will be available to book by all guests.

Star Princess Headed to Alaska

Princess Cruises has announced that Star Princess will sail to Alaska during the 2026 season. These cruises will open for bookings on July 18, 2024.

Star Princess will be the second Sphere class ship from Princess and while the class is the largest in the cruise line’s fleet, they are able to sail through the Panama Canal.

Love By Britto Opening

Love by Britto is Princess Cruises’ newest specialty restaurant. It is unlike anything offered on land or at sea. It also offers the most incredible view on the ship overlooking the ship’s wake from Deck 17.

Artist Romero Britto is known for his colorful, bold style. This seven course dinner is created by Princess Cruises’ Head of Culinary Arts Rudi Sodamin and includes everything from lobster to caviar and truffles.

Love by Britto’s prix fixe menu will cost $149 per person and opens starting with the April 27, 2024 sailing on Sun Princess.

Love by Britto is currently only available on Sun Princess.

Park19 Opening Update

Park19 is located on Decks 19, 20, and 21 on Sun Princess that has everything from a ropes course to the Rollglider.

Sea Breeze is the first Rollglider on a cruise ship that offers panoramic views over the ship. This electric ride has speeds up to 11 mph that is also ADA accessible.

Princess Cruises confirmed to Cruise Fever that Park19 will open in the next few weeks.

Pitbull, Jason Alden, and Britto Partnership

Princess Cruises’ new “Love Line Premium Liquors” collection is a collaboration with Pitbull, Jason Aldean and Romero Britto.

They include Voli Vodka by Pitbull, Love Prosecco by Britto, and Melorosa Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon from Jason Aldean.

These premium spirits are currently available on Sun Princess but will roll out to all Princess cruise ships by the end of the summer.