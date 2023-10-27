Did a Cruise Line Accidentally Leak Their Black Friday Deal?

Each year, cruise lines offer special deals for Black Friday and 2023 will be no different.

While most cruise lines have been quiet so far about what they will be offering, one cruise line may have accidentally leaked their deal in an email that went out to travel agents and to past cruisers.

Virgin Voyages, an adults only cruise line, sent out an email yesterday with the subject line of “TBD NOW”. When opening the email, an image loaded that said cruises for Black Friday will be 30% off and include up to $600 in free drinks.

The email also had a bunch of Lorem Ipsum (placeholder/dummy text) so it appeared to be an email that was a work in progress.

About 90 minutes later, Virgin Voyages sent out another email that said:

“WELP, WE’RE HUMAN(S). Yeah, so about that last email…So cat’s outta the bag, er, the ship – and yes, behind these gorgeous little emails are a group of real live humans who accidentally sent you a test email in error.”

The email went to say that Virgin was going to offer Black Friday cruise deals that would be epic.

Last year for Black Friday, Virgin Voyages offered cruises from $99 per day for last minute cruises, and 50% off the second guest in a stateroom for 2023 voyages. They also offered no single supplements for solo cruisers.

In 2021, they offered 20% off all cruises and up to $100 in free drinks.

It is interesting that the offer in the mistake email was different from what Virgin offered in previous years, so we know they weren’t just editing a previous Black Friday deal.

We will soon find out if 30% off all cruises and up to $600 in free drinks will be what Virgin is offering. After all, they did say the cat was out of the bag.

Cruise Fever will have all Black Friday deals from every cruise line as we get closer to Thanksgiving weekend.

Virgin Voyages is an adults only cruise line where guests must be 18 and older to sail. They are the only mainstream cruise line to include gratuities, WiFi, and all dining option in cruise fares.

Virgin sails year-round from Miami and they also offer cruises in the Mediterranean.