Two of the World’s Largest Cruise Ships to Sail from Busiest Port

The busiest cruise port in the world is now even busier.

Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas and Wonder of the Seas, two of the world’s largest cruise ships, now call Port Canaveral, Florida, home.

Allure of the Seas arrived at Port Canaveral on October 26, 2023, and will now sail three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas and Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

This will be the first Oasis-class vessel to offer twice-a-week itineraries from Port Canaveral.

The homeporting of Allure of the Seas in Port Canaveral is a significant move, as it helps meet strong cruise demand at the cruise port which is already the busiest cruise port in the world in terms of total passengers.

The two Oasis-class ships can carry a maximum potential of over 13,000 passengers combined (Over 11,000 at double-capacity), which is more than any other two cruise ships sailing out of any other port in the world right now.

“We’re proud to be Royal Caribbean’s partner in this industry’s first offering,” said Port Canaveral CEO Captain John Murray. “Our partners see a strong demand in our market for shorter itineraries on an Oasis Class ship. We are thrilled to welcome home the Allure of the Seas and look forward to delivering exceptional customer service experiences to their cruise guests.”

The move is also significant for the Port of Canaveral itself. The port has been investing heavily in recent years to expand its capacity and improve its facilities. The homeporting of the Allure of the Seas is a validation of the port’s efforts, and it is expected to boost the local economy by millions of dollars each year.

To accommodate the new ships, Port Canaveral has expanded its parking capacity with thousands of new parking spots near Cruise Terminal 1.

Oasis-class ships are currently the world’s largest cruise ships, with a sixth and final ship, Utopia of the Seas, debuting in the spring of 2024. However, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, which is set to debut in January of 2024, will claim the title of the world’s largest cruise ship with a gross tonnage over 250,000.

Here are the current homeports of all Oasis-class vessels:

Oasis of the Seas: Miami, Florida

Allure of the Seas: Port Canaveral, Florida

Harmony of the Seas: Galveston, Texas

Symphony of the Seas: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Wonder of the Seas: Port Canaveral, Florida

Utopia of the Seas will also call Port Canaveral home when it debuts in 2024 with 3 and 4 night sailings to Perfect Day at CocoCay and the Bahamas.

Allure of the Seas measures 1,187 feet in length and 215 feet in width and boasts a total of 18 decks and 2,748 staterooms. See video tour of Allure of the Seas here.

Although currently offering cruises out of Port Canaveral, Allure of the Seas will move to PortMiami in July of 2024 and offer 3 and 4 night sailings from there as well. Bookings are open through February of 2025.

