PortMiami to Welcome These 8 New Cruise Ships for 2023/24 Sailings

Miami, Florida – PortMiami, the Cruise Capital of the World, is welcoming eight new cruise ships to its fleet for the 2023/2024 cruise season.

The new ships, which will begin sailing from PortMiami after their inaugural visits in 2023 and 2024, include:

Oceania Cruises’ Vista

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Venezia

Scenic Eclipse II

Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Serenity

MSC Cruises’ Explora I

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian VIVA

Regent’s Seven Seas Grandeur

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas

“We are grateful for the longstanding partnerships with all of our cruise partners and their commitment to providing a world-class experience to our passengers,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a statement. “These new ships, and their improved amenities and customer experience, are helping to keep Miami-Dade and PortMiami on the cutting edge of the cruise industry.”

In 2022, the PortMiami welcomed more than 6.4 million cruise passengers, which is a 92% increase from the previous year.

The port is expecting even more passengers in 2023, with more than 7 million passengers already booked for sailings. This is a sign of the continued popularity of cruising and PortMiami’s position as a global leader in the cruise industry.

The new ships offer a variety of amenities and experiences, from luxury cruising to family-friendly fun.

Here is a closer look at each ship:

Oceania Cruises' Vista

The Oceania Vista is a new luxury cruise ship that will begin sailing from PortMiami in October 2023. The ship boasts some of the largest suites at sea that include 24-hour butler service.

The ship features a variety of amenities, including a spa and salon, a casino, and multiple dining options. In fact, Oceania claims to have some of the best cuisine you can find on any cruise ship. The Vista also offers a variety of cruises, including Caribbean cruises, European cruises, and Mediterranean cruises.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Venezia

The Carnival Venezia is a new Carnival Cruise Line ship that will begin sailing from PortMiami in October 2023. Being a former Costa Cruises ship, the vessel features a variety of Italian-inspired amenities, including a replica of the St. Mark’s Campanile and a gondola ride. The Venezia also offers a variety of cruises, including Caribbean cruises, Bahamian cruises, and Mexican cruises.

Scenic Eclipse II

The Scenic Eclipse II is a new luxury expedition cruise ship that will begin sailing from PortMiami in October 2023. The vessel has a custom-built passenger submarine, which allows guests to explore the deep sea.

It is also the world’s first cruise ship to feature a full-time ice-class rating, which means it can sail to some of the most remote and challenging destinations in the world, such as Antarctica and the Arctic. The Eclipse II also offers a variety of cruises, including Antarctic cruises, Arctic cruises, and Amazonian cruises.

Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Serenity

The Crystal Serenity is a luxury cruise ship that will begin sailing from PortMiami in November 2023. Earlier this year, Crystal Serenity underwent a major refurbishment, which included the addition of new restaurants, bars, and lounges, as well as the renovation of all existing accommodations. The ship is now more luxurious and inviting than ever.

The Serenity also offers a variety of cruises, including Caribbean cruises, European cruises, and South American cruises.

MSC Cruises’ Explora I

The Explora I is a new luxury cruise ship that will begin sailing from PortMiami in November 2023. Explora I is equipped with a number of features to reduce its environmental impact, including catalytic reduction technology to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 90% and the use of LNG, the cleanest marine fuel available at scale. The Explora I also offers a variety of cruises, including Caribbean cruises, Mediterranean cruises, and Northern Europe cruises.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian VIVA

The Second Prima-class ship from Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Viva is a new family-friendly cruise ship that will begin sailing from PortMiami in November 2023. The ship features a variety of amenities, including a waterpark, a casino, and a go-kart track. The ship also offers a variety of cruises, including Caribbean cruises, Bahamian cruises, and Mexican cruises.

Regent’s Seven Seas Grandeur

Regent’s Seven Seas Grandeur is a new luxury cruise ship from Regent Seven Seas Cruises, launched in 2023. It is the sister ship to Seven Seas Splendor, and is one of the most luxurious cruise ships in the world. It also reportedly has the highest space ratio per guest of any cruise ship in the world.

The ship will begin sailing from PortMiami in December 2023. The Grandeur also offers a variety of cruises, including Caribbean cruises, European cruises, and South American cruises.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas

Icon of the Seas will be the world’s largest cruise ship and will begin sailing from PortMiami in January 2024 after its debut. Perfect for families, it will be home to the largest waterpark at sea, with six water slides and seven pools.

As one of the most anticipated cruise ships in recent history, the ship has proven to be very popular already with bookings filling up well into 2025.

Icon of the Seas will be powered by LNG and will have a gross tonnage over 250,000 GRT.

Port Miami

PortMiami welcomed a record-breaking 67,594 cruise passengers on Sunday, April 9, 2023. This surpasses the previous record of 58,984 passengers set on February 12, 2023, by 12.7%.

The arrival of these new cruise ships is a sign of the recovery of the cruise industry and the continued popularity of PortMiami as a cruise destination.