Cruise Lines That Offer Free Perks on Cruises Right Now

Cruise lines are currently offering a number of cruise deals. However, several cruise lines are offering a ton of free perks right now when you book a cruise on one of their ships.



Here is a list of cruise lines that are offering free perks on cruises booked over the next few days.

Norwegian Cruise Line – NCL is offering a Spooktacular Sale that not only has 70% off the second guest in a cabin, but also a number of free perks. The free perks are an unlimited open bar, WiFi, specialty dining, shore excursions, 3rd and 4th guests sail free, and free airfare. View Best Prices on Norwegian Cruises

MSC Cruises – MSC is the world’s fastest growing cruise line they are currently offering free drinks, WiFi and up to $200 in credit to spend once on the ship. View Best Prices on MSC

Princess Cruises – When you book a cruise on a Princess cruise ship using their “Princess Plus” fare, you get free beverage packages, WiFi, and gratuities. View Best Prices on Princess Cruises

Holland America Line – Holland America Line’s Have It All fares include shore excursions credit, beverage packages, WiFi, specialty dining, and kids cruise for free in the summer of 2024. View Best Prices on Holland America

Oceania Cruises – Oceania, a premium, destination focused cruise line, has simplyMORE fares that include a bunch of free perks. They are free roundtrip airfare, shore excursions, specialty dining, Champagne and Wine, and WiFi. View Best Prices on Oceania

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity Cruises offers an All-Included cruise fare where you get a Classic Drink Package and Basic WiFi included with your cruise. This option is available on all cruises except voyages to the Galapagos. View Best Prices on Celebrity

Virgin Voyages – Virgin always includes WiFi, gratuities, and all dining options in cruise fares. In addition, they are offering up to $300 in free drinks when you book by October 29, 2023. View Best Prices on Virgin

For complete terms and service of each cruise line’s deal, contact your local travel agent or visit the cruise line’s website.