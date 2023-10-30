World’s Biggest Cruise Ship Moves One Step Closer to Completion

When Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas debuts in early 2024 out of Miami, it will be the largest cruise ship in the world at more than 250,000 gross tons in size.

Icon of the Seas is currently under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland. It’s the first of a new class of three ships from the world’s largest cruise line, Royal Caribbean.

This massive cruise ship is headed back to sea for its second and final round of sea trials. During sea trials, the ship’s propulsion, speed, maneuverability, stabilizers, and safety features (fire suppression & life saving equipment) are all tested to ensure that the vessel is seaworthy.

Teams of experts will test everything on the ship, from the six record-breaking waterslides and seven pools to the first waste-to-energy plant at sea.

This second round of sea trials moves the cruise ship one step closer to completion. Icon of the Seas is the most anticipated new cruise ship in years and it combines the best of Royal Caribbean into one mega ship.

Icon of the Seas successfully completed its first round of sea trials this past June. Once this second round is over, the finishing touches will be added to the cruise ship ahead of its debut in three months.

Icon of the Seas will homeport in Miami, Florida starting in late January 2024 and offer week long cruises to the Caribbean. Every sailing will visit the cruise line’s private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.