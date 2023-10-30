One of Carnival’s Oldest Ships Returns to Tampa After Drydock Refresh

Carnival Paradise has returned to service for Carnival Cruise Line after a two-week drydock in Freeport, Bahamas.

The ship received a number of improvements during the drydock, including:

A renovated Serenity deck with a new hot tub

Several new additions to the casino

Many ADA additions to public areas

The ADA additions make the ship more accessible and usable for cruisers with disabilities. These changes include wider door frames and easier communications for those with sight and hearing limitations.

Carnival brand Ambassador John Heald said, “All of this along with new carpets, windows, and tiling means the ship looks resplendent. I know she is a favorite of many of you, and so I hope we see you sailing on her soon.”

At 25 years old, Carnival Paradise is one of the oldest ships in the Carnival fleet. She is only outdone in age by Carnival Sunshine, which originally debuted as Carnival Destiny in 1996.

Carnival Paradise is just one of two Ecstasy-class ships left in operation, the other being Carnival Elation.

Sailings out of Tampa

The newly refreshed ship is now offering 4- and 5-night sailings out of Tampa to the Western Caribbean and Bahamas, sailing to cruise ports like Cozumel, Nassau, Georgetown, Bimini and Mahogany Bay.

With sailings on Carnival Paradise available through April of 2026 out of Tampa, Florida, the ship will be remaining at the Florida cruise port for the foreseeable future.

It also is the ship that offers more sailings out of Tampa than any other ship currently. Other Carnival ships to sail out of Tampa include Carnival Pride, Carnival Legend, and Carnival Miracle.

Recent Updates

Carnival Paradise was last dry docked in 2018, after the ship spent over a month at the same dry dock in Freeport, Bahamas, getting a 14th deck added to the front of the ship and getting 38 new staterooms added to the vessel.

There are six more Carnival ships on the dry dock schedule for 2024 and 2025. You can see the full list along with dates here.

Additional Details

Here are some additional details about the recent improvements to Carnival Paradise:

Carnival Paradise is fan-favorite cruise ship for local residents of Tampa, and there is still a vibrant cruise community who love to sail on the older Ecstasy-class ships.