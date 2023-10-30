Cruise Line Offering Cruises to Hawaii for $999

Holland America Line, a premium cruise line owned by Carnival Corporation, is offering cruises to Hawaii starting at just $999 per person.

Holland America Line’s cruises to Hawaii are part of the cruise line’s Deck for a Cause which raises money for direct relief to aid Maui. Cruises range from 16 to 35 days and depart from San Diego.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Honolulu, Hilo, Kahului, Kona and Nawiliwili are visited on the cruises with every voyage offering a overnight or late night port visit in Honolulu.

Sponsored Links



Prices start at just $999 per person (plus taxes/port fees) for the 16 or 18 Day Circle Hawaii cruises.

Holland America Line is offering a wide variety of cruises to Hawaii including a 22 day Solar Eclipse Cruise, a 35 day Hawaii, Tahiti, and Marquesas sailing, and a 23 day Circle Hawaii and Baha Peninsula cruise.

View Best Prices on Cruises on Holland America Line

“Our Hawaii sale is an incredible opportunity to take advantage of exceptional rates on cruises that perfectly blend sea days and beautiful ports, so guests can really experience the ships as well as the Hawaiian Islands,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line. “Our Hawaii cruises also are special because we’re raising funds through On Deck for a Cause to help Maui recover from the devastating fires, and our guests and team members appreciate being part of the effort.”

Holland America’s On Deck for a Cause will invite guests to donate at least $25 that will allow them to participate in a noncompetitive 5k fundraising walk around the cruise ship’s promenade deck. All funds raised will be given to provide direct aid in Maui.