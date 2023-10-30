Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsHolland America LineCruise Line Offering Cruises to Hawaii for $999

Cruise Line Offering Cruises to Hawaii for $999

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Holland America Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Holland America Line, a premium cruise line owned by Carnival Corporation, is offering cruises to Hawaii starting at just $999 per person.

Holland America Line's Koningsdam

Holland America Line’s cruises to Hawaii are part of the cruise line’s Deck for a Cause which raises money for direct relief to aid Maui.  Cruises range from 16 to 35 days and depart from San Diego.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Honolulu, Hilo, Kahului, Kona and Nawiliwili are visited on the cruises with every voyage offering a overnight or late night port visit in Honolulu.

Sponsored Links

Prices start at just $999 per person (plus taxes/port fees) for the 16 or 18 Day Circle Hawaii cruises.

Holland America Line is offering a wide variety of cruises to Hawaii including a 22 day Solar Eclipse Cruise, a 35 day Hawaii, Tahiti, and Marquesas sailing, and a 23 day Circle Hawaii and Baha Peninsula cruise.

View Best Prices on Cruises on Holland America Line

“Our Hawaii sale is an incredible opportunity to take advantage of exceptional rates on cruises that perfectly blend sea days and beautiful ports, so guests can really experience the ships as well as the Hawaiian Islands,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line. “Our Hawaii cruises also are special because we’re raising funds through On Deck for a Cause to help Maui recover from the devastating fires, and our guests and team members appreciate being part of the effort.”

Holland America’s On Deck for a Cause will invite guests to donate at least $25 that will allow them to participate in a noncompetitive 5k fundraising walk around the cruise ship’s promenade deck. All funds raised will be given to provide direct aid in Maui.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsHolland America LineCruise Line Offering Cruises to Hawaii for $999
Previous article
One of Carnival’s Oldest Ships Returns to Tampa After Drydock Refresh

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved