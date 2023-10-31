Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival's Next New Ship, Carnival Jubilee, Is Heading Out to Sea for...

Carnival’s Next New Ship, Carnival Jubilee, Is Heading Out to Sea for the First Time

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
72 Shares
Share72
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Cruise Line’s next new cruise ship, is heading out to sea for the first time after the vessel departed from the Meyer Werft shipyard.

Carnival Jubilee

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Carnival Jubilee is Carnival’s first ship to be built at the shipyard. The cruise ship left the German shipyard and was taken backwards up the Ems river with the assistance of two tugboats.

Sponsored Links

Carnival Jubilee is now in Eemshaven, Netherlands where the cruise ship will begin sea trials on November 5, 2023.

Carnival Jubilee will be led and manned during the sea trials by a full contingent of officers, technicians and engineers on board to thoroughly test its technical, mechanical and navigational systems.

The cruise ship now moves to the final stages of construction where shipbuilders are completing the vessel’s interior.

The cruise ship will feature new food and beverage concepts including Dr. Inks, Ph.D Bar. Carnival Jubilee will also have a sunny pier-like boardwalk and an ocean-floor promenade.

Carnival Jubilee will be Carnival Cruise Line’s third and final Excel class ship. Like its sister ships, it will be powered by LNG and have a roller coaster on the top deck.

Carnival Jubilee will homeport in Galveston, Texas offering week long cruises to the Western Caribbean.

The ship will sail its maiden voyage on December 23, 2023.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival's Next New Ship, Carnival Jubilee, Is Heading Out to Sea for...
Previous article
Cruise Line Offering Cruises to Hawaii for $999
Next article
Celebrity Cruises’ Opening Deployment Schedule for Cruises in 2025-2026

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved