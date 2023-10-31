Carnival’s Next New Ship, Carnival Jubilee, Is Heading Out to Sea for the First Time

72 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Cruise Line’s next new cruise ship, is heading out to sea for the first time after the vessel departed from the Meyer Werft shipyard.

Carnival Jubilee is Carnival’s first ship to be built at the shipyard. The cruise ship left the German shipyard and was taken backwards up the Ems river with the assistance of two tugboats.

Carnival Jubilee is now in Eemshaven, Netherlands where the cruise ship will begin sea trials on November 5, 2023.

Carnival Jubilee will be led and manned during the sea trials by a full contingent of officers, technicians and engineers on board to thoroughly test its technical, mechanical and navigational systems.

The cruise ship now moves to the final stages of construction where shipbuilders are completing the vessel’s interior.

The cruise ship will feature new food and beverage concepts including Dr. Inks, Ph.D Bar. Carnival Jubilee will also have a sunny pier-like boardwalk and an ocean-floor promenade.

Carnival Jubilee will be Carnival Cruise Line’s third and final Excel class ship. Like its sister ships, it will be powered by LNG and have a roller coaster on the top deck.

Carnival Jubilee will homeport in Galveston, Texas offering week long cruises to the Western Caribbean.

The ship will sail its maiden voyage on December 23, 2023.