Celebrity Cruises’ Opening Deployment Schedule for Cruises in 2025-2026

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises has announced their opening deployment schedule for cruises in 2025 through 2026.
Celebrity Cruise Ship

If you are looking at booking a cruise on a Celebrity cruise ship in 2025 or 2026, then you’ll want to know when the cruise line is opening cruises for specific ships and to different regions of the world.

Celebrity Cruises’ opening deployment schedule for 2025-2026 is as follows:

Celebrity Cruises is opening cruises on a new Edge class ship during the week of November 6, 2023 for cruises in the fall of 2025 through the winter of 2026.

The cruise line’s sailings to Europe in the spring of 2025 through the winter of 2026 will open for bookings during the week of November 13, 2023.

At the end of November, Celebrity’s sailings to Alaska, Hawaii, Australia, and New Zealand in the spring of 2025 through the spring of 2026 will open for bookings.

During the first full week of December, cruises to the Caribbean, Bermuda, Canada, and New England during the fall of 2025 through the winter of 2026 will open for bookings. Also during this week, cruises to South America will open for bookings.

Cruises to Asia in the fall of 2025 through the winter of 2026 will open for bookings during the week of December 11, 2023.

Lastly, short cruises to The Bahamas during the fall of 2025 through the winter of 2026 will open for bookings during the week of February 6, 2024.

Celebrity Cruises currently has 12 cruise ships in service with two more under construction.  Their newest ship, Celebrity Ascent, will enter service next month and homeport in Port Everglades and offer cruises to the Caribbean.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
