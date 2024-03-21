Sponsored Links
Celebrity Cruise Ship Returns to Service After Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises continues to pour hundreds of millions into their cruise ships as the cruise line works on renovating their entire fleet.

Celebrity Infinity cruise ship
Celebrity Infinity in Athens, Greece after returning to service. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

Celebrity Infinity returned to service this past week after receiving new suites, a refreshed The Retreat Lounge, and an expanded Luminae.

Brand new Sunset Suites are now located in the aft of the ship. They offer an extra large balcony and include exclusive amenities in The Retreat, including Butler service, dining at the expanded Luminae at The Retreat, and access to The Retreat Lounge throughout their stay.

“We strive to exceed guest expectations – from elevated service onboard and thoughtful amenities through to interior spaces designed to make guests feel at home in their surroundings,” said Keith Lane, Celebrity Cruises Senior Vice President Hotel Operations. “The enhancements to Celebrity Infinity, particularly the transformation of The Retreat Lounge, epitomizes our commitment to providing an unmatched experience for our guests, ensuring that every journey with Celebrity Cruises is memorable.”

Celebrity Infinity will remain in Europe through at least March 2026 offering a wide variety of seven to 12 night cruises.

The updates on Celebrity Infinity are part of Celebrity Cruises’ $500 million fleetwide renovation.

