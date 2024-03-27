Sponsored Links
Celebrity Cruises Adds New Perks for Their Most Loyal Cruisers

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises has added new perks for their Zenith members, those who cruise the most with the cruise line.

Celebrity cruise ship

Zenith members are those who have earned 3,000 or more points sailing on Celebrity cruise ships, Celebrity Cruises’ highest loyalty tier. The cruise line has added new perks and exclusive cruise fares for these guests.

Zenith members who book The Retreat will now be able to access cruise-only rates. The onboard experience will remain the same as Zenith guests already receive premium beverage and Wi-Fi with their loyalty benefit. Celebrity said that they made this change due to feedback from their most loyal cruisers.

Every cruise will now feature a Zenith lunch, even if there are just a few on a sailing.

Also new is that Zenith members will be able to access priority reservations at Celebrity’s Global Culinary Ambassador’s, Chef Daniel Boulud, land based restaurants.  They include:

  • Restaurant Daniel
  • Le Pavillon
  • Café Boulud NY
  • Le Gratin
  • Bar Boulud
  • Blue Box Café
  • Jōji

To make reservations, Zenith members can send an email to [email protected] and include their loyalty ID, phone number, and desired reservation information including restaurant name, date, time, and number of people.

These new benefits for Zenith members are in addition to their current perks that include priority embarkation, priority tender service, priority boarding in port, priority theater seating, discounts at specialty restaurants, premium drink package, complimentary room service and more.

Guests who sail on Celebrity cruise ships earn between two to 24 points per night, depending on the cabin. Inside and ocean view cabins earn two points per night with the Iconic Suite earning 24. Guests sailing solo and paying double occupancy also earn double points.

