Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesCelebrity Cruises Changing Final Payment Schedule for Some Itineraries

Celebrity Cruises Changing Final Payment Schedule for Some Itineraries

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Celebrity Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Celebrity Cruises is changing their final payment schedule for select itineraries stating on February 8, 2024.

Celebrity Ascent

Starting next Thursday, the final payment date will move up for all cruises that are 15 nights and longer as well as all sailings to the Galapagos.

For cruises that are 15 nights and longer, the final payment date will move from 90 days before the cruise to 120 days before embarkation.

Sponsored Links
Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

For cruises to the Galapagos, final payments will move from 120 days to 150 days before the sailing. The cruise line has three ships sailing to the Galapagos: Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Xpedition, and Celebrity Xploration.

These changes apply to FIT bookings and new Groups and is effective for August 2024 sailings and beyond. Bookings made prior to the new effective date will be protected by having their final payment terms adjusted to keep their original payment schedule.

Celebrity Cruises is a premium cruise line from Royal Caribbean Group and they currently have 13 ocean cruise ships (plus three expedition ships) in their fleet.

The cruise line will welcome a 14th ship, Celebrity Xcel, into their fleet in late 2025. It will be the fifth and final Edge class ship.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesCelebrity Cruises Changing Final Payment Schedule for Some Itineraries
Previous article
Carnival Cruise Line Reveals Details on New Private Port, Celebration Key

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved