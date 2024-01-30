Celebrity Cruises Changing Final Payment Schedule for Some Itineraries

Celebrity Cruises is changing their final payment schedule for select itineraries stating on February 8, 2024.

Starting next Thursday, the final payment date will move up for all cruises that are 15 nights and longer as well as all sailings to the Galapagos.

For cruises that are 15 nights and longer, the final payment date will move from 90 days before the cruise to 120 days before embarkation.

Sponsored Links



Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

For cruises to the Galapagos, final payments will move from 120 days to 150 days before the sailing. The cruise line has three ships sailing to the Galapagos: Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Xpedition, and Celebrity Xploration.

These changes apply to FIT bookings and new Groups and is effective for August 2024 sailings and beyond. Bookings made prior to the new effective date will be protected by having their final payment terms adjusted to keep their original payment schedule.

Celebrity Cruises is a premium cruise line from Royal Caribbean Group and they currently have 13 ocean cruise ships (plus three expedition ships) in their fleet.

The cruise line will welcome a 14th ship, Celebrity Xcel, into their fleet in late 2025. It will be the fifth and final Edge class ship.