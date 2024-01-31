Carnival Offering $50 Cruise Deposits on Their Newest Ships

While Carnival Cruise Line often runs specials where cruise deposits are marked down to $50 per person, they almost never include their newest cruise ships.



However, Carnival is now offering $50 deposits that include the newest cruise ships in their fleet: Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, and Carnival Jubilee.

This current sale from Carnival Cruise Line includes the following:

Up to 35% off cruise rates

$50 per person deposits including their newest ships*

Up to $100 in credit to spend on the ship

Free cabin upgrades

Good on cruises through April 2026

Deal ends on January 31, 2024

*$50 per person deposit is applicable to 2–9-day sailings (including Carnival Celebration, Mardi Gras & Carnival Jubilee sailings but excluding 10 + day sailings, all Europe, and all Alaska sailings). $149 per person deposit applies to 10+ days, all Alaska and Europe sailings.

Onboard Credit is provided as a credit to your Sail & Sign account of $12.50 per person up to $25 per stateroom on 2-5 day sailings, $25 per person up to $50 per stateroom on 6+ day sailings, and $50 per person up to $100 per stateroom on select sailings.

Offer is applicable on sailings through April 2026, where Early Saver is available. Request rate code OJS.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your local travel profession or visit Carnival.com.