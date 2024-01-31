Cruise Ship Will Visit 34 Countries on One Epic Trip in 2025/2026

Later next year, a cruise ship will visit 34 countries on six continents on one voyage that will last for over four months. The ship will overnight in eight ports along the way with late night departures in Casablanca and other cities.



Costa Cruises, one of Carnival Corporation’s nine cruise lines, is offering a 128 day cruise that will depart on November 21, 2025 from Trieste, Italy. The cruise will offer immersive shore excursions across 48 ports in 34 countries.

The cruise will start off in the Mediterranean and cross both the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans. In addition to a transit of the Panama Canal, the ship will sail by the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

Fares of this unique cruise start at just $19,089 per person, based on double occupancy.

After departing from Italy, Costa Deliziosa will cross the Mediterranean to Marseilles, France, and Barcelona, Spain, then on to the Canary Islands by way of Casablanca, Morocco.

After crossing the Atlantic Ocean to visit the Caribbean, the ship transits the Panama Canal before sailing down the west coast of South America and making way to Easter Island.

Costa Deliziosa will then head to the Pitcairn Islands and French Polynesia en route to Sydney, Australia. The cruise ship continues up the east coast of Australia to Papua New Guinea and on to Japan, before heading to South Korea and Taiwan. The ship then traverses the South China Sea to China, Vietnam and Singapore, heading east to Sri Lanka and India.

Costa Deliziosa then sails across the Arabian Sea, through the Suez Canal to Greece, before heading north to Croatia and Italy, ending the cruise on March 28, 2026.

“Costa’s world cruise is unique in that it begins before the holidays so guests get to usher in the new year and continue on their travels around the world in one seamless voyage,” said Ruben Perez, general manager for Costa Cruises North America. “This itinerary is designed so that guests can experience dozens of extraordinary destinations — from major cities to ports very few people ever visit — making it a truly international experience both ashore and on board with our Italian-style hospitality.”