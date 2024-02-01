Carnival Cruise Ship Will Have Delayed Embarkation Due to Technical Issue

11:00 am Update from Carnival Cruise Line: “Good news! Our engineers have resolved the issue and the ship is now in port. Please delay your terminal arrival appointment by 3 hours. For example, 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM appointment will become 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM. We must allow debarking guests to leave the terminal and parking facilities before we can accommodate your arrival. So, please adhere to this revised plan. We will be posting a US$25, per person, onboard credit to your onboard Sail & Sign account, so you can enjoy lunch on us. All guests must be on board by 5:00 PM. Check your email for additional details. Thanks for your cooperation and see you soon.”

10:00 am Update: “The ship is proceeding into port for arrival later this morning. We are still finalizing embarkation plans. Please do not proceed to the cruise terminal at this time. Final update will be provided by 11:00 AM. Thanks for your patience and understanding.”

Original Article: A Carnival cruise ship will arrive back in port later than originally scheduled today due to a technical issue on the vessel.

Carnival Elation is experiencing an issue that limits the ship’s cruising speed. Because of this, the cruise ship will arrive back home in Jacksonville today later than expected.

Carnival cruisers who were booked to embark on the ship today will not be able to embark until the ship returns and all current passengers disembark from the vessel. Because of this, they are asked not to go to the cruise terminal until Carnival Cruise Line gives them a final update.

Those who are booked on the cruise can sign up for text alerts by texting CCL1 to 278473 (CRUISE).

Carnival is expected to provide the next update at 10:00am EST.

Carnival Elation is currently on a five night cruise to The Bahamas from Jacksonville.

Today’s cruise is a four night cruise to The Bahamas with port stops in Freeport and Nassau.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald posted the following message about this delay:

“Dear Carnival Elation Guests,

The ship is experiencing an issue that is limiting its cruising speed and will be docking later than scheduled this morning. This will affect your embarkation, and our team is now revising the plans. We will provide an update by 10:00 AM (ET).

Since we must allow debarking guests to leave the cruise terminal before we can accommodate your arrival, please do not proceed to the cruise terminal until you receive our final update with your new terminal arrival appointment time.

In the meantime, please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL1 to 278473 (CRUISE). Updates will be shared via text as well.

We apologize for this delay and thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

Thank you, I just wanted to share this with you. Thank you for your patience and we will get you on the ship as quickly as we can and you’re fun will be waiting.”