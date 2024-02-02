Celebrity Cruises Adds Free Upgrades and Free Guests to Big Sale

Celebrity Cruises has added in a few extra perks that make their Semi-Annual Sale an even better deal than it was before.

Celebrity Cruises, a premium cruise line from Royal Caribbean Group, has improved their biggest sale of the year. While the sale still includes 75% off the second guest in a cabin on non-refundable rates, 50% off the second guest for refundable fares, and up to $200 in additional savings on select cruises, the cruise line has added in even more extras.

From now through February 19, the 3rd and 4th guests in a cabin are free on new bookings.

In addition, Celebrity Cruises is offering free ocean view to balcony upgrades on select short cruises to the Caribbean on Celebrity Reflection. This perk will be available through February 15, 2024.

This offer by Celebrity Cruises is good on most cruises through April 30, 2026. View Best Prices on Celebrity

BOGO 50% Off 2nd Guest Offer is for Refundable Fares only, applies to new, individual bookings at standard rates during the Offer Period and provides 50% off refundable cruise fares on the 2nd guest only in the same stateroom as the first full fare guest on an Offer Cruise, excluding Galapagos and Alaska Cruisetours.

BOGO 75% Off 2nd Guest Offer is for Non-Refundable Fares only, applies to new, individual bookings at standard rates during the Offer Period and provides 75% off nonrefundable cruise fares on the 2nd guest only in the same stateroom as the first full fare guest on an Offer Cruise, excluding Galapagos and Alaska Cruisetours.

Up to $200 Onboard Credit (OBC) offer applies to new, individual bookings at standard and prevailing or closed group standard or GroupX rates on an Offer Cruise, excluding Galapagos, and provides cruise fare OBC per stateroom varying by stateroom category: $100 for inside and ocean view; $200 for verandas, Concierge Class, AquaClass and the Retreat.